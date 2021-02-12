Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  StoneX Group Inc.    SNEX

STONEX GROUP INC.

(SNEX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

StoneX : A statement of beneficial ownership of common stock by certain persons

02/12/2021 | 12:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 13G

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Amendment No.: 1

Name of Issuer: StoneX Group Inc Title of Class of Securities: Common

CUSIP Number: 861896108

December 31, 2020

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)

Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is filed:

/X/ Rule 13d-l(b)

/ / Rule 13d-l(c) / / Rule 13d-l(d)

*The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required in the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).

CUSIP Number: 861896108

  • 1. Name of Reporting Person

    S.S. or I.R.S. Identification No. of Above Person Nine Ten Capital Management LLC - IRS # 46-5220958

  • 2. Check the Appropriate Box if a Member of a Group

    • a. / /

    • b. //

  • 3. SEC Use Only

  • 4. Citizenship or Place of Organization

    Evanston, IL

  • 5. Sole Voting Power: 1,094,607

  • 6. Shared Voting Power: 0

  • 7. Sole Dispositive Power: 1,094,607

  • 8. Shared Dispositive Power: 0

  • 9. Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting

Person: 1,094,607

  • 10. Check Box if the Aggregate Amount in Row (9) Excludes Certain Shares / /

  • 11. Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row (9):

5.6%

12. Type of Reporting Person:

IA -2-

  • 1. Name of Reporting Person

    S.S. or I.R.S. Identification No. of Above Person Nine Ten Partners LP - IRS # 46-5301261

  • 2. Check the Appropriate Box if a Member of a Group

    • a. / /

    • b. //

  • 3. SEC Use Only

  • 4. Citizenship or Place of Organization

United States

Number of Shares Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person With:

  • 5. Sole Voting Power: 1,094,607

  • 6. Shared Voting Power: 0

  • 7. Sole Dispositive Power: 1,094,607

  • 8. Shared Dispositive Power: 0

  • 9. Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting

Person: 1,094,607

  • 10. Check Box if the Aggregate Amount in Row (9) Excludes Certain Shares / /

  • 11. Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row (9):

    5.6%

  • 12. Type of Reporting Person:

PN

-3-

  • 1. Name of Reporting Person

    S.S. or I.R.S. Identification No. of Above Person

    Russell Mollen

  • 2. Check the Appropriate Box if a Member of a Group

    • a. / /

    • b. //

  • 3. SEC Use Only

  • 4. Citizenship or Place of Organization

United States

Number of Shares Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person With:

  • 5. Sole Voting Power: 1,094,607

  • 6. Shared Voting Power: 0

  • 7. Sole Dispositive Power: 1,094,607

  • 8. Shared Dispositive Power: 0

9. Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person: 1,094,607

  • 10. Check Box if the Aggregate Amount in Row (9) Excludes Certain Shares / /

  • 11. Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row (9):

    5.6%

  • 12. Type of Reporting Person:

HC

-4-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

StoneX Group Inc. published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 17:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about STONEX GROUP INC.
06:03aSTONEX : A statement of beneficial ownership of common stock by certain persons
PU
02/08STONEX : Q1 Earnings, Revenue Rise from Year Ago
MT
02/08STONEX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
02/08STONEX GROUP INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/08STONEX : Earnings Flash (SNEX) STONEX GROUP Posts Q1 Revenue $9.25B
MT
02/08StoneX Group Inc. Reports Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial Results
GL
02/03STONEX : 13F Holdings Report Initial Filing
PU
02/02StoneX Group Inc. Announces Date for 2021 Fiscal First Quarter Earnings Confe..
GL
01/26STONEX : An amendment to the SC 13G filing
PU
01/15STONEX : 2021 Proxy Statement
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 115 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,86x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 142 M 1 142 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 2 946
Free-Float 75,4%
Chart STONEX GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
StoneX Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STONEX GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 73,00 $
Last Close Price 58,15 $
Spread / Highest target 25,5%
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sean Michael O'Connor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William J. Dunaway CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
John Radziwill Chairman
Abbey Perkins Chief Information Officer
Xuong Nguyen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STONEX GROUP INC.0.43%1 142
MORGAN STANLEY7.57%133 374
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.14.64%108 463
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION5.45%105 097
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-5.20%51 160
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.7.77%39 030
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ