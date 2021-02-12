StoneX : A statement of beneficial ownership of common stock by certain persons

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 13G

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Amendment No.: 1

Name of Issuer: StoneX Group Inc Title of Class of Securities: Common

CUSIP Number: 861896108

December 31, 2020

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)

CUSIP Number: 861896108

1. Name of Reporting Person S.S. or I.R.S. Identification No. of Above Person Nine Ten Capital Management LLC - IRS # 46-5220958

2. Check the Appropriate Box if a Member of a Group a. / / b. //

3. SEC Use Only

4. Citizenship or Place of Organization Evanston, IL

5. Sole Voting Power: 1,094,607

6. Shared Voting Power: 0

7. Sole Dispositive Power: 1,094,607

8. Shared Dispositive Power: 0

9. Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting

Person: 1,094,607

10. Check Box if the Aggregate Amount in Row (9) Excludes Certain Shares / /

11. Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row (9):

5.6%

12. Type of Reporting Person:

1. Name of Reporting Person S.S. or I.R.S. Identification No. of Above Person Nine Ten Partners LP - IRS # 46-5301261

2. Check the Appropriate Box if a Member of a Group a. / / b. //

3. SEC Use Only

4. Citizenship or Place of Organization

United States

Number of Shares Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person With:

5. Sole Voting Power: 1,094,607

6. Shared Voting Power: 0

7. Sole Dispositive Power: 1,094,607

8. Shared Dispositive Power: 0

9. Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting

Person: 1,094,607

10. Check Box if the Aggregate Amount in Row (9) Excludes Certain Shares / /

11. Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row (9): 5.6%

12. Type of Reporting Person:

PN

1. Name of Reporting Person S.S. or I.R.S. Identification No. of Above Person Russell Mollen

2. Check the Appropriate Box if a Member of a Group a. / / b. //

3. SEC Use Only

4. Citizenship or Place of Organization

United States

Number of Shares Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person With:

5. Sole Voting Power: 1,094,607

6. Shared Voting Power: 0

7. Sole Dispositive Power: 1,094,607

8. Shared Dispositive Power: 0

9. Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person: 1,094,607

10. Check Box if the Aggregate Amount in Row (9) Excludes Certain Shares / /

11. Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row (9): 5.6%

12. Type of Reporting Person:

HC

