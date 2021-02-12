StoneX : A statement of beneficial ownership of common stock by certain persons

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549
SCHEDULE 13G
Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Amendment No.: 1
Name of Issuer: StoneX Group Inc Title of Class of Securities: Common
CUSIP Number: 861896108
December 31, 2020
CUSIP Number: 861896108
-
1. Name of Reporting Person
S.S. or I.R.S. Identification No. of Above Person Nine Ten Capital Management LLC - IRS # 46-5220958
-
2. Check the Appropriate Box if a Member of a Group
-
3. SEC Use Only
-
4. Citizenship or Place of Organization
Evanston, IL
-
5. Sole Voting Power: 1,094,607
-
6. Shared Voting Power: 0
-
7. Sole Dispositive Power: 1,094,607
-
8. Shared Dispositive Power: 0
-
9. Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting
Person: 1,094,607
5.6%
12. Type of Reporting Person:
IA -2-
-
1. Name of Reporting Person
S.S. or I.R.S. Identification No. of Above Person Nine Ten Partners LP - IRS # 46-5301261
-
2. Check the Appropriate Box if a Member of a Group
-
3. SEC Use Only
-
4. Citizenship or Place of Organization
United States
Number of Shares Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person With:
-
5. Sole Voting Power: 1,094,607
-
6. Shared Voting Power: 0
-
7. Sole Dispositive Power: 1,094,607
-
8. Shared Dispositive Power: 0
-
9. Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting
Person: 1,094,607
-
10. Check Box if the Aggregate Amount in Row (9) Excludes Certain Shares / /
-
11. Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row (9):
5.6%
-
12. Type of Reporting Person:
PN
-3-
-
1. Name of Reporting Person
S.S. or I.R.S. Identification No. of Above Person
Russell Mollen
-
2. Check the Appropriate Box if a Member of a Group
-
3. SEC Use Only
-
4. Citizenship or Place of Organization
United States
Number of Shares Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person With:
-
5. Sole Voting Power: 1,094,607
-
6. Shared Voting Power: 0
-
7. Sole Dispositive Power: 1,094,607
-
8. Shared Dispositive Power: 0
9. Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person: 1,094,607
-
10. Check Box if the Aggregate Amount in Row (9) Excludes Certain Shares / /
-
11. Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row (9):
5.6%
-
12. Type of Reporting Person:
HC
-4-
