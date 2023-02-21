StoneX Empowers Dairy Markets with Launch of StoneX Plus

February 20, 2023

Combines StoneX robust dairy market research and capabilities on a single, seamless platform to drive informed risk management and business decisions

LONDON, FEBURARY 20, 2023 - StoneX Group Inc. ("StoneX or "The Company") announced today that it has launchedStoneX Plus, a platform that leverages StoneX's exclusive dairy market tools and analysis on a single and customizable solution that empowers market participants to make smarter business decisions.

The StoneX Plus platform delivers access to leading market intelligence, insights, and forecasts, supported by a global team of commodities industry experts covering dairy pricing, production, and trade data. Content on the platform is updated continuously, and clients have access to the global portfolio of StoneX exchange traded risk-management products.

The platform is fully customizable to allow clients to tailor charting and data specific to their specific business needs. Content covers all traded dairy market products across the CME, EEX, SGX-NZX, and OTC exchanges.

Liam Fenton, Global Head of Dairy and Food Group, StoneX, commented: "StoneX Plus delivers the necessary tools and intelligence that producers need to enhance their trading, pricing and risk management decisions. Like all commodities segments, dairy is not immune to natural price volatility, requiring market participants to have instant access to data to drive decision-making in both the short- and long-term. The launch of StoneX Plus also furthers the company's ongoing commitment to digitize key solutions and expand our offerings across different regions and industries."

StoneX's global dairy teamhas over 20 years of experience in providing clients with full-service brokerage, risk management, and research services. StoneX delivers comprehensive data and commentaries on segments that can influence dairy prices such as macroeconomic and supply chain trends; grain, livestock, and energy prices; and region-specific issues. Research commentaries are available through the StoneX Market Intelligenceplatform, complimented by in-person events and webinars hosted or attended by StoneX experts.

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise. The Company strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, product and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments and improve their business performance. A Fortune-500 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ:SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its over 3,600 employees serve more than 54,000 commercial, institutional, and global payments clients, and more than 400,000 retail accounts, from more than 40 offices spread across five continents. Further information on the Company is available at www.stonex.com.

