NEW YORK, April 5, 2024 - StoneX Financial Inc., a subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc. (the "Company"; NASDAQ: SNEX), today announced the launch of its U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loan sales and trading offering, a new capability within StoneX's ongoing expanding fixed income business.

Supporting this expansion, StoneX hired industry veteran Karen Bean, as Director, who brings more than 20 years' experience in SBA loan origination services and previously served as a Vice President at Flagstar Bank (formerly Signature Bank).

Bean joins a team comprised of seasoned SBA and CMBS traders, including Nick Sferrazza, CFA, Executive Director, and Jesse Eisen, Managing Director, from the robust StoneX Agency Mortgage desk, led by Matthew Johannes, Managing Director and Head of Agency MBS Trading.

"Adding this capability further demonstrates our commitment to best serve regional bank lenders and portfolio managers," said Sferrazza. "We are excited to continue to build our presence in this space with valuable products and services designed for the SBA marketplace and our core fixed income clients."

StoneX's Fixed Income division caters to institutional clients across various sectors of the financial services industry, such as money managers, hedge funds, insurance companies, municipalities, banks, and other entities. Leveraging a broad distribution platform and advanced trade capabilities, the division ensures reliable liquidity provision across a diverse range of fixed income products.

StoneX received its SBA 7(a) Loan Pool Assembler license in February of 2024.

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise. The Company strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, product and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments and improve their business performance. A Fortune-500 company headquartered in New York and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ:SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its over 4,300 employees serve more than 54,000 commercial, institutional, and global payments clients, and more than 400,000 retail accounts, from more than 80 offices spread across five continents. Further information on the Company is available at www.stonex.com.