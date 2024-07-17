New York, NY - 15th July, 9:00am BST - StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX), a global leader in financial services, proudly announces the launch of StoneX LoanMatch, an innovative online platform designed to bring increased transparency, liquidity, and lower transaction costs to the loan market.

Unlocking Liquidity and Enhancing Transparency

StoneX LoanMatch is set to transform the loan market by enabling institutional clients and banks to access liquidity efficiently and securely. This cutting-edge platform will allow clients to participate in open matching sessions where they can enter buy/sell orders at a specified mid-price set by StoneX. Importantly, clients can do this without revealing their identity, the direction of their trade, or order size, ensuring complete anonymity and confidentiality up until the point of execution. Trades are executed with a pre-agreed transaction cost, providing clear and transparent pricing for all participants.

Key Features and Benefits for Institutional Clients and Banks

Access to a large pool of liquidity: Engage with a diverse range of client-to-client liquidity at specific times of the day.

Engage with a diverse range of client-to-client liquidity at specific times of the day. Conflict-free trading: Avoid potential conflicts arising from the misuse of client trading flows by dealer desks.

Avoid potential conflicts arising from the misuse of client trading flows by dealer desks. Transparent costs: Benefit from disclosed fixed commissions per trade, with reduced rates for higher trading volumes.

Benefit from disclosed fixed commissions per trade, with reduced rates for higher trading volumes. Market transparency: View open orders and trading activity across the market, ensuring a clear and open trading environment.

View open orders and trading activity across the market, ensuring a clear and open trading environment. Accurate pricing: Obtain precise pricing information to make well-informed, independent decisions.

Obtain precise pricing information to make well-informed, independent decisions. Anonymity: Remain anonymous regarding trade direction and amount until execution. Post-trade, only StoneX, acting as the principal, will know the client's identity.

Remain anonymous regarding trade direction and amount until execution. Post-trade, only StoneX, acting as the principal, will know the client's identity. Efficient settlement: Settle transactions through the industry-accepted ClearPar system whenever possible.

Addressing Market Needs

Over the past decade, the loan market has seen rapid growth, but liquidity has not kept pace. StoneX LoanMatch will address this gap by providing a platform that facilitates client-to-client liquidity, enabling lenders to manage their portfolios more proactively. By ensuring market transparency, conflict-free trading, and accurate pricing, StoneX LoanMatch will provide clients with the tools they need to navigate the loan market effectively.

Strong Foundation and Commitment to Transparency

StoneX operates with strong capitalization, ensuring clients can trade with confidence. As a listed entity on NASDAQ, StoneX Group Inc. adheres to stringent public reporting standards. Our agnostic approach to price setting through StoneX LoanMatch reinforces our commitment to providing a fair and unbiased trading environment.

Get Started with StoneX LoanMatch

Discover the potential of syndicated loans with StoneX LoanMatch. For more information, please contact either Robert Lepone, Geoffrey Drayson or Robert Dziedziech.

Contact:

[email protected] | +44 203 580 6467

[email protected] | +44 203 580 6042

[email protected] | +44 203 580 6482

For further details and inquiries, please visit:

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high-touch service, and deep expertise. A Fortune 500 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ), StoneX Group Inc. and its over 4,000 employees serve more than 54,000 commercial, institutional, and global payments clients, and more than 400,000 retail accounts, from over 80 offices spread across five continents. Further information on the company is available at www.stonex.com.