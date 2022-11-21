StoneX : Reports Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Financial Results - Form 8-K

StoneX Group Inc. Reports Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Financial Results





Record Fiscal 2022 Results, with Diluted EPS of $10.01, up 74% and Return on Equity of 21.0%

Quarterly Operating Revenues of $583.4 million, up 50%

Quarterly Net Income of $52.3 million, ROE of 19.8%

Quarterly Diluted EPS of $2.49 per share, up 592%





New York, NY - November 21, 2022 - StoneX Group Inc. (the "Company"; NASDAQ: SNEX), a diversified global brokerage and financial services firm providing execution, risk management and advisory services, market intelligence and clearing services across multiple asset classes and markets around the world, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year 2022 fourth quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Sean M. O'Connor, CEO of StoneX Group Inc., stated, "These results demonstrate the resiliency of our company during times of volatile markets and geo-economic uncertainties, and validates the ongoing investments we've made in the business.We realized strong growth across our operating segments resulting from increased client engagement as well as growth in our client base. We benefited from favorable market conditions with elevated volatility and increased interest rates on our growing client float but have not yet realized the full impact of rising interest rates on our earnings. We are confident that StoneX is well-positioned in fiscal 2023 to capitalize on the growing value we believe our franchise can deliver to empower our clients across all asset classes."













StoneX Group Inc. Summary Financials

Consolidated financial statements for the Company will be included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") which we expect to file on or about November 29, 2022. Upon filing, the Annual Report on Form 10-K will also be made available on the Company's website at www.stonex.com.

Three Months Ended September 30, Year Ended September 30, (Unaudited) (in millions, except share and per share amounts) 2022 2021 %

Change 2022 2021 %

Change Revenues: Sales of physical commodities $ 15,838.5 $ 11,487.9 38% $ 64,052.6 $ 40,961.6 56% Principal gains, net 275.4 191.3 44% 1,145.2 892.0 28% Commission and clearing fees 126.3 114.0 11% 507.9 487.2 4% Consulting, management, and account fees 34.1 23.6 44% 111.3 91.0 22% Interest income 106.7 30.0 256% 219.0 102.4 114% Total revenues 16,381.0 11,846.8 38% 66,036.0 42,534.2 55% Cost of sales of physical commodities 15,797.6 11,456.7 38% 63,928.6 40,861.1 56% Operating revenues 583.4 390.1 50% 2,107.4 1,673.1 26% Transaction-based clearing expenses 69.1 64.4 7% 291.2 271.7 7% Introducing broker commissions 37.4 39.7 (6)% 160.1 160.5 -% Interest expense 77.6 14.1 450% 135.5 49.6 173% Interest expense on corporate funding 11.6 10.2 14% 44.7 41.3 8% Net operating revenues 387.7 261.7 48% 1,475.9 1,150.0 28% Compensation and other expenses: Variable compensation and benefits 129.7 85.0 53% 478.1 377.7 27% Fixed compensation and benefits 80.8 78.2 3% 316.7 301.4 5% Trading systems and market information 17.2 15.9 8% 66.2 58.8 13% Professional fees 15.4 13.1 18% 54.3 40.9 33% Non-trading technology and support 13.7 13.2 4% 52.4 46.0 14% Occupancy and equipment rental 9.4 8.4 12% 36.1 34.2 6% Selling and marketing 14.0 9.9 41% 55.3 33.3 66% Travel and business development 6.1 1.7 259% 16.9 4.5 276% Communications 2.3 2.3 -% 8.3 9.3 (11)% Depreciation and amortization 12.3 9.8 26% 44.4 36.5 22% Bad debts, net of recoveries 4.4 6.7 (34)% 15.8 10.4 52% Other 16.0 12.4 29% 60.6 46.3 31% Total compensation and other expenses 321.3 256.6 25% 1,205.1 999.3 21% Gain on acquisition and other (losses) gains, net - (0.2) n/m 6.4 3.4 88% Income before tax 66.4 4.9 1,255% 277.2 154.1 80% Income tax expense (benefit) 14.1 (2.4) n/m 70.1 37.8 85% Net income $ 52.3 $ 7.3 616% $ 207.1 $ 116.3 78% Earnings per share: Basic $ 2.58 $ 0.37 597% $ 10.27 $ 5.90 74% Diluted $ 2.49 $ 0.36 592% $ 10.01 $ 5.74 74% Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 19,690,761 19,214,912 2% 19,570,403 19,130,643 2% Diluted 20,352,682 19,759,984 3% 20,067,540 19,678,168 2% Return on equity ("ROE") 19.8 % 3.2 % 21.0 % 13.9 % ROE on tangible book value 21.6 % 3.6 % 23.2 % 15.9 % n/m = not meaningful to present as a percentage









The following table presents our consolidated operating revenues by segment for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended September 30, Year Ended September 30, (in millions) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Segment operating revenues represented by: Commercial $ 185.2 $ 132.7 40% $ 692.1 $ 534.8 29% Institutional 258.6 138.3 87% 831.8 668.4 24% Retail 101.8 86.4 18% 426.7 348.0 23% Global Payments 44.3 34.4 29% 172.0 137.3 25% Corporate Unallocated 0.9 3.0 (70)% 7.8 1.7 359% Eliminations (7.4) (4.7) 57% (23.0) (17.1) 35% Operating revenues $ 583.4 $ 390.1 50% $ 2,107.4 $ 1,673.1 26%

The following table presents our consolidated income by segment for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended September 30, Year Ended September 30, (in millions) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Segment income represented by: Commercial $ 80.2 $ 44.1 82% $ 288.3 $ 192.2 50% Institutional 45.0 24.4 84% 174.6 167.7 4% Retail 20.2 11.9 70% 115.4 67.8 70% Global Payments 24.4 18.4 33% 97.4 78.5 24% Total segment income $ 169.8 $ 98.8 72% $ 675.7 $ 506.2 33% Reconciliation of segment income to income before tax: Segment income $ 169.8 $ 98.8 72% $ 675.7 $ 506.2 33% Net costs not allocated to operating segments (103.4) (93.7) 10% (398.5) (355.5) 12% Gain on acquisition and other (losses) gains, net - (0.2) (100)% - 3.4 (100)% Income before tax $ 66.4 $ 4.9 1,255% $ 277.2 $ 154.1 80%

Key Operating Metrics

The tables below display operating revenues disaggregated across the key products we provide to our clients and select operating data and metrics used by management in evaluating our performance, for the periods indicated.

All $ amounts are U.S. dollar or U.S. dollar equivalents Three Months Ended September 30, Year Ended September 30, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Operating Revenues (in millions): Listed derivatives $ 100.8 $ 89.7 12% $ 430.5 $ 387.6 11% Over-the-counter ("OTC") derivatives 49.0 34.4 42% 208.3 143.4 45% Securities 181.8 112.1 62% 610.4 533.6 14% FX / Contracts for difference ("CFD") contracts 81.4 55.7 46% 339.3 242.0 40% Global payments 43.6 33.3 31% 167.8 133.8 25% Physical contracts 61.9 42.1 47% 194.3 152.6 27% Interest / fees earned on client balances 49.1 7.9 522% 89.3 26.0 243% Other 22.3 16.6 34% 82.7 69.5 19% Corporate Unallocated 0.9 3.0 (70)% 7.8 1.7 359% Eliminations (7.4) (4.7) 57% (23.0) (17.1) 35% $ 583.4 $ 390.1 50% $ 2,107.4 $ 1,673.1 26% Volumes and Other Select Data (all $ amounts are U.S. dollar or U.S. dollar equivalents): Listed derivatives (contracts, 000's) 40,813 36,004 13% 160,609 146,101 10% Listed derivatives, average rate per contract (1) $ 2.31 $ 2.41 (4)% $ 2.53 $ 2.55 (1)% Average client equity - listed derivatives (millions) $ 6,697 $ 4,164 61% $ 5,696 $ 3,842 48% OTC derivatives (contracts, 000's) 737 667 10% 2,968 2,557 16% OTC derivatives, average rate per contract $ 67.02 $ 51.25 31% $ 70.49 $ 55.70 27% Securities average daily volume ("ADV") (millions) $ 3,599 $ 3,040 18% $ 3,459 $ 2,776 25% Securities rate per million ("RPM") (2) $ 684 $ 427 60% $ 579 $ 610 (5)% Average money market / FDIC sweep client balances (millions) $ 1,946 $ 1,592 22% $ 1,784 $ 1,471 21% FX / CFD contracts ADV (millions) $ 12,263 $ 11,063 11% $ 13,273 $ 10,636 25% FX / CFD contracts RPM $ 103 $ 77 34% $ 99 $ 89 11% Global Payments ADV (millions) $ 64 $ 54 19% $ 62 $ 54 15% Global Payments RPM $ 10,680 $ 9,573 12% $ 10,880 $ 9,921 10%

(1) Give-up fees as well as cash and voice brokerage revenues are excluded from the calculation of listed derivatives, average rate per contract. (2) Interest income related to securities lending is excluded from the calculation of Securities RPM.









Operating Revenues

Operating revenues increased $193.3 million, or 50%, to $583.4 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $390.1 million in the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Operating revenues derived from listed derivatives increased $11.1 million, or 12%, to $100.8 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $89.7 million in the three months ended September 30, 2021. This increase was principally due to a 13% increase in listed derivative contract volumes, which was partially offset by a 4% decline in the average rate per contract compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Operating revenues derived from OTC derivatives increased $14.6 million, or 42%, to $49.0 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $34.4 million in the three months ended September 30, 2021. This increase was principally due to a 31% increase in the OTC derivative average rate per contract as well as a 10% increase in OTC derivative contract volumes compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Operating revenues derived from securities transactions increased $69.7 million, or 62%, to $181.8 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $112.1 million in the three months ended September 30, 2021. This increase was principally due to a 60% increase in RPM as well as an 18% increase in ADV compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Operating revenues derived from FX/CFD contracts increased $25.7 million, or 46%, to $81.4 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $55.7 million in the three months ended September 30, 2021, principally due to a 34% increase in FX/CFD contracts RPM as well as an 11% increase in FX/CFD contracts ADV.

Operating revenues from global payments increased $10.3 million, or 31%, to $43.6 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $33.3 million in the three months ended September 30, 2021, principally driven by a 19% increase in ADV and a 12% increase in global payments RPM.

Operating revenues derived from physical contracts increased $19.8 million, or 47%, to $61.9 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $42.1 million in the three months ended September 30, 2021. This increase was principally due to increased client activity in both our physical precious metals and physical agricultural and energy businesses compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Interest and fee income earned on client balances, which is associated with our listed and OTC derivatives, correspondent clearing, and independent wealth management product offerings, increased $41.2 million, or 522%, to $49.1 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $7.9 million in the three months ended September 30, 2021. This was principally driven by an increase in short-term interest rates as well as increases in average client equity and average money-market/FDIC sweep client balances of 61% and 22%, respectively.

Interest expense

Three Months Ended September 30, Year Ended September 30, (in millions) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Interest expense attributable to: Trading activities: Institutional dealer in fixed income securities $ 45.9 $ 3.4 n/m $ 62.3 $ 9.6 549 % Securities borrowing 6.7 4.7 43 % 23.0 17.6 31 % Client balances on deposit 14.0 0.3 n/m 17.4 1.5 n/m Short-term financing facilities of subsidiaries and other direct interest of operating segments 11.0 5.7 93 % 32.8 20.9 57 % 77.6 14.1 450 % 135.5 49.6 173 % Corporate funding 11.6 10.2 14 % 44.7 41.3 8 % Total interest expense $ 89.2 $ 24.3 267 % $ 180.2 $ 90.9 98 %

During the three months ended September 30, 2022, the increase in interest expense attributable to trading activities is principally due to the increase in fixed income business activities within our Institutional segment, an increase in interest expense on client balances principally due to higher average client equity, and increase in average borrowings within our Commercial segment, along with the impact of the increases in short-term interest rates during the year ended September 30, 2022.

















Gain on Acquisition and Other (Losses) Gains, net

The results of the year ended September 30, 2022 include a nonrecurring gain of $6.4 million related to a foreign exchange antitrust class action settlement received in March 2022.

The results of the year ended September 30, 2021 included a gain of $3.3 million related to the acquisition of Gain Capital Holdings, Inc. ("Gain") in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, due to an adjustment to the final liabilities assumed, resulting in an adjustment from the initially determined values as of August 1, 2020.





Variable vs. Fixed Expenses

The table below sets forth our variable expenses and non-variable expenses as a percentage of total non-interest expenses for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended September 30, Year Ended September 30, (in millions) 2022 % of

Total 2021 % of

Total 2022 % of

Total 2021 % of

Total Variable compensation and benefits $ 129.7 30% $ 85.0 23% $ 478.1 29% $ 377.7 26% Transaction-based clearing expenses 69.1 16% 64.4 18% 291.2 17% 271.7 19% Introducing broker commissions 37.4 9% 39.7 11% 160.1 10% 160.5 11% Total variable expenses 236.2 55% 189.1 52% 929.4 56% 809.9 56% Fixed compensation and benefits 80.8 19% 78.2 22% 316.7 19% 301.4 21% Other fixed expenses 106.4 25% 86.7 24% 394.5 24% 309.8 22% Bad debts, net of recoveries 4.4 1% 6.7 2% 15.8 1% 10.4 1% Total non-variable expenses 191.6 45% 171.6 48% 727.0 44% 621.6 44% Total non-interest expenses $ 427.8 100% $ 360.7 100% $ 1,656.4 100% $ 1,431.5 100%

Our variable expenses include variable compensation paid to traders and risk management consultants, bonuses paid to operational, administrative and executive employees, transaction-based clearing expenses and introducing broker commissions. We seek to make non-interest expenses variable to the greatest extent possible, and to keep our fixed costs as low as possible.









Segment Results

Our business activities are managed as operating segments and organized into reportable segments consisting of Commercial, Institutional, Retail and Global Payments.

The tables below present the financial performance, a disaggregation of operating revenues, and select operating data and metrics used by management in evaluating the performance of our segments, for the periods indicated. Additional information on the performance of our segments will be included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the SEC.

Commercial

Three Months Ended September 30, Year Ended September 30, (in millions) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Revenues: Sales of physical commodities $ 15,610.8 $ 10,940.9 43% $ 63,162.7 $ 39,420.3 60% Principal gains, net 82.8 58.5 42% 343.0 245.5 40% Commission and clearing fees 38.9 42.1 (8)% 168.8 178.3 (5)% Consulting, management and account fees 5.7 4.9 16% 21.9 19.7 11% Interest income 20.2 6.4 216% 46.8 20.2 132% Total revenues 15,758.4 11,052.8 43% 63,743.2 39,884.0 60% Cost of sales of physical commodities 15,573.2 10,920.1 43% 63,051.1 39,349.2 60% Operating revenues 185.2 132.7 40% 692.1 534.8 29% Transaction-based clearing expenses 13.6 13.7 (1)% 55.9 54.0 4% Introducing broker commissions 7.3 8.5 (14)% 31.5 34.7 (9)% Interest expense 5.2 3.2 63% 18.2 13.0 40% Net operating revenues 159.1 107.3 48% 586.5 433.1 35% Variable direct compensation and benefits 46.0 33.1 39% 171.2 133.4 28% Net contribution 113.1 74.2 52% 415.3 299.7 39% Fixed compensation and benefits 12.2 12.6 (3)% 49.8 49.9 -% Other fixed expenses 17.9 11.6 54% 65.6 49.1 34% Bad debts, net of recoveries 2.8 5.9 (53)% 11.6 8.5 36% Non-variable direct expenses 32.9 30.1 9% 127.0 107.5 18% Segment income $ 80.2 $ 44.1 82% $ 288.3 $ 192.2 50%





Three Months Ended September 30, Year Ended September 30, (in millions) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Operating revenues (in millions): Listed derivatives $ 52.9 $ 53.7 (1)% $ 240.5 $ 223.5 8% OTC derivatives 49.0 34.5 42% 208.3 143.4 45% Physical contracts 59.7 34.5 73% 180.4 132.2 36% Interest / fees earned on client balances 18.2 4.9 271% 41.3 14.6 183% Other 5.4 5.1 6% 21.6 21.1 2% $ 185.2 $ 132.7 40% $ 692.1 $ 534.8 29% Select data (all $ amounts are U.S. dollar or U.S. dollar equivalents): Listed derivatives (contracts, 000's) 7,337 7,019 5% 30,323 30,904 (2)% Listed derivatives, average rate per contract (1) $ 6.88 $ 7.42 (7)% $ 7.54 $ 6.92 9% Average client equity - listed derivatives (millions) $ 2,285 $ 1,791 28% $ 2,149 $ 1,648 30% Over-the-counter ("OTC") derivatives (contracts, 000's) 737 667 10% 2,968 2,557 16% OTC derivatives, average rate per contract $ 67.02 $ 51.25 31% $ 70.49 $ 55.70 27%

(1) Give-up fees as well as cash and voice brokerage revenues are excluded from the calculation of listed derivatives, average rate per contract.









Institutional

Three Months Ended September 30, Year Ended September 30, (in millions) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Revenues: Sales of physical commodities $ - $ - -% $ - $ - -% Principal gains, net 84.6 51.7 64% 337.2 312.0 8% Commission and clearing fees 75.0 55.9 34% 283.8 246.0 15% Consulting, management and account fees 14.4 4.2 243% 32.2 18.0 79% Interest income 84.6 26.5 219% 178.6 92.4 93% Total revenues 258.6 138.3 87% 831.8 668.4 24% Cost of sales of physical commodities - - -% - - -% Operating revenues 258.6 138.3 87% 831.8 668.4 24% Transaction-based clearing expenses 49.8 43.5 14% 202.4 184.1 10% Introducing broker commissions 7.7 4.9 57% 31.7 27.5 15% Interest expense 69.7 10.7 551% 114.2 37.4 205% Net operating revenues 131.4 79.2 66% 483.5 419.4 15% Variable direct compensation and benefits 50.7 30.6 66% 188.4 158.5 19% Net contribution 80.7 48.6 66% 295.1 260.9 13% Fixed compensation and benefits 13.4 11.2 20% 51.3 46.1 11% Other fixed expenses 22.1 12.9 71% 67.4 46.5 45% Bad debt (recovery) expense, net 0.2 0.1 100% 1.8 0.6 200% Non-variable direct expenses 35.7 24.2 48% 120.5 93.2 29% Segment income $ 45.0 $ 24.4 84% $ 174.6 $ 167.7 4%

Three Months Ended September 30, Year Ended September 30, (in millions) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Operating revenues (in millions): Listed derivatives $ 47.9 $ 36.0 33% $ 190.0 $ 164.1 16% OTC derivatives - (0.1) (100)% - - n/m Securities 159.5 86.0 85% 513.4 436.0 18% FX contracts 6.3 3.9 62% 28.4 16.1 76% Interest / fees earned on client balances 30.1 2.7 1,015% 46.1 10.2 352% Other 14.8 9.8 51% 53.9 42.0 28% $ 258.6 $ 138.3 87% $ 831.8 $ 668.4 24% Select data (all $ amounts are U.S. dollar or U.S. dollar equivalents): Listed derivatives (contracts, 000's) 33,476 28,985 15% 130,285 115,197 13% Listed derivatives, average rate per contract (1) $ 1.30 $ 1.19 9% $ 1.36 $ 1.38 (1)% Average client equity - listed derivatives (millions) $ 4,413 $ 2,372 86% $ 3,547 $ 2,195 62% Securities ADV (millions) $ 3,599 $ 3,040 18% $ 3,459 $ 2,776 25% Securities RPM (2) $ 684 $ 427 60% $ 579 $ 610 (5)% Average money market / FDIC sweep client balances (millions) $ 1,946 $ 1,592 22% $ 1,784 $ 1,471 21% FX contracts ADV (millions) $ 3,935 $ 2,144 84% $ 3,983 $ 1,647 142% FX contracts RPM $ 25 $ 27 (7)% $ 28 $ 38 (26)%

(1) Give-up fee revenues are excluded from the calculation of listed derivatives, average rate per contract. (2) Interest income related to securities lending is excluded from the calculation of Securities RPM.









Retail

Three Months Ended September 30, Year Ended September 30, (in millions) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Revenues: Sales of physical commodities $ 227.7 $ 547.0 (58)% $ 889.9 $ 1,541.3 (42)% Principal gains, net 71.4 48.8 46% 307.4 212.7 45% Commission and clearing fees 11.3 14.5 (22)% 50.8 58.9 (14)% Consulting, management and account fees 13.1 12.4 6% 51.6 45.5 13% Interest income 2.7 0.3 800% 4.5 1.5 200% Total revenues 326.2 623.0 (48)% 1,304.2 1,859.9 (30)% Cost of sales of physical commodities 224.4 536.6 (58)% 877.5 1,511.9 (42)% Operating revenues 101.8 86.4 18% 426.7 348.0 23% Transaction-based clearing expenses 6.0 5.3 13% 26.2 25.7 2% Introducing broker commissions 21.8 26.6 (18)% 95.6 98.2 (3)% Interest expense 0.6 0.8 (25)% 2.0 1.7 18% Net operating revenues 73.4 53.7 37% 302.9 222.4 36% Variable direct compensation and benefits 5.5 5.3 4% 22.6 18.0 26% Net contribution 67.9 48.4 40% 280.3 204.4 37% Fixed compensation and benefits 14.4 12.6 14% 55.7 51.6 8% Other fixed expenses 32.0 23.4 37% 113.3 83.9 35% Bad debts, net of recoveries 1.3 0.5 160% 2.3 1.1 109% Non-variable direct expenses 47.7 36.5 31% 171.3 136.6 25% Other gain - - -% 6.4 - n/m Segment income $ 20.2 $ 11.9 70% $ 115.4 $ 67.8 70%

Three Months Ended September 30, Year Ended September 30, (in millions) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Operating revenues (in millions): Securities $ 22.3 $ 26.1 (15)% $ 97.0 $ 97.6 (1)% FX / CFD contracts 75.1 51.8 45% 310.9 225.9 38% Physical contracts 2.2 7.6 (71)% 13.9 20.4 (32)% Interest / fees earned on client balances 0.8 0.3 167% 1.9 1.2 58% Other 1.4 0.6 133% 3.0 2.9 3% $ 101.8 $ 86.4 18% $ 426.7 $ 348.0 23% Select data (all $ amounts are U.S. dollar or U.S. dollar equivalents): FX / CFD contracts ADV (millions) $ 8,328 $ 8,918 (7)% $ 9,290 $ 8,989 3% FX / CFD contracts RPM $ 140 $ 89 57% $ 129 $ 98 32%













Global Payments

Three Months Ended September 30, Year Ended September 30, (in millions) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Revenues: Sales of physical commodities $ - $ - -% $ - $ - -% Principal gains, net 41.9 31.9 31% 162.9 128.8 26% Commission and clearing fees 1.6 1.4 14% 6.2 5.2 19% Consulting, management, account fees 0.7 1.1 (36)% 2.8 3.3 (15)% Interest income 0.1 - n/m 0.1 - -% Total revenues 44.3 34.4 29% 172.0 137.3 25% Cost of sales of physical commodities - - -% - - -% Operating revenues 44.3 34.4 29% 172.0 137.3 25% Transaction-based clearing expenses 1.7 1.6 6% 7.8 6.5 20% Introducing broker commissions 0.6 0.4 50% 1.5 0.8 88% Interest expense 0.1 - n/m 0.2 0.1 100% Net operating revenues 41.9 32.4 29% 162.5 129.9 25% Variable compensation and benefits 8.3 7.0 19% 31.3 26.2 19% Net contribution 33.6 25.4 32% 131.2 103.7 27% Fixed compensation and benefits 5.2 4.0 30% 18.9 14.7 29% Other fixed expenses 3.9 2.8 39% 14.8 10.3 44% Bad debts, net of recoveries 0.1 0.2 (50)% 0.1 0.2 (50)% Total non-variable direct expenses 9.2 7.0 31% 33.8 25.2 34% Segment income $ 24.4 $ 18.4 33% $ 97.4 $ 78.5 24%

Three Months Ended September 30, Year Ended September 30, (in millions) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Operating revenues (in millions): Payments $ 43.6 $ 33.3 31% $ 167.8 $ 133.8 25% Other 0.7 1.1 (36)% 4.2 3.5 20% $ 44.3 $ 34.4 29% $ 172.0 $ 137.3 25% Select data (all $ amounts are U.S. dollar or U.S. dollar equivalents): Global Payments ADV (millions) $ 64 $ 54 19% $ 62 $ 54 15% Global Payments RPM $ 10,680 $ 9,573 12% $ 10,880 $ 9,921 10%









Unallocated Costs and Expenses

The following table provides information regarding our unallocated costs and expenses. These unallocated costs and expenses include certain shared services such as information technology, accounting and treasury, credit and risk, legal and compliance, and human resources and other activities, which are not included in the results of the operating segments discussed above.

Three Months Ended September 30, Year Ended September 30, (in millions) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Compensation and benefits: Variable compensation and benefits $ 17.9 $ 7.9 127% $ 59.5 $ 37.6 58% Fixed compensation and benefits 30.2 32.7 (8)% 119.2 119.1 -% 48.1 40.6 18% 178.7 156.7 14% Other expenses: Occupancy and equipment rental 9.4 8.1 16% 35.7 33.1 8% Non-trading technology and support 10.0 9.8 2% 38.3 31.8 20% Professional fees 6.6 7.2 (8)% 26.1 23.0 13% Depreciation and amortization 5.4 5.9 (8)% 21.7 19.0 14% Communications 1.4 1.7 (18)% 5.5 6.5 (15)% Selling and marketing 0.9 0.7 29% 5.8 1.7 241% Trading systems and market information 1.0 1.7 (41)% 4.6 4.2 10% Travel and business development 1.7 0.1 1,600% 4.0 1.3 208% Other 0.8 7.0 (89)% 18.6 23.4 (21)% 37.2 42.2 (12)% 160.3 144.0 11% Total compensation and other expenses $ 85.3 $ 82.8 3% $ 339.0 $ 300.7 13%

Total unallocated costs and other expenses increased $2.5 million, or 3%, to $85.3 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $82.8 million in the three months ended September 30, 2021. Compensation and benefits increased $7.5 million, or 18%, to $48.1 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $40.6 million in the three months ended September 30, 2021, principally due to the increase in variable compensation resulting from the strong quarter performance compared to the prior year.

Average administrative headcount increased 14% in the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021, principally within compliance, IT, human resources, and compliance. Other non-compensation expenses decreased $5.0 million, or 12%, to $37.2 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $42.2 million in the three months ended September 30, 2021 principally due to lower non-income taxes, partially offset by higher travel costs.









Balance Sheet Summary

The following table below provides a summary of asset, liability and stockholders' equity information for the periods indicated.

(Unaudited) (in millions, except for share and per share amounts) September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Summary asset information: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,108.5 $ 1,109.6 Cash, securities and other assets segregated under federal and other regulations $ 3,267.2 $ 2,274.4 Securities purchased under agreements to resell $ 1,672.0 $ 2,239.9 Securities borrowed $ 1,209.8 $ 2,163.1 Deposits with and receivables from broker-dealers, clearing organizations and counterparties, net $ 6,842.6 $ 5,292.9 Receivables from clients, net and notes receivable, net $ 571.3 $ 467.2 Financial instruments owned, at fair value $ 4,167.3 $ 4,354.6 Physical commodities inventory, net $ 513.5 $ 447.5 Property and equipment, net $ 112.9 $ 93.3 Operating right of use assets $ 121.8 $ 125.3 Goodwill and intangible assets, net $ 86.2 $ 100.8 Other $ 186.5 $ 171.0 Summary liability and stockholders' equity information: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 400.6 $ 305.1 Operating lease liabilities $ 143.0 $ 146.6 Payables to clients $ 9,891.0 $ 7,835.9 Payables to broker-dealers, clearing organizations and counterparties $ 659.8 $ 613.5 Payables to lenders under loans $ 485.1 $ 248.6 Senior secured borrowings, net $ 339.1 $ 507.0 Income taxes payable $ 16.2 $ 13.2 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase $ 3,195.6 $ 4,340.9 Securities loaned $ 1,189.5 $ 2,153.6 Financial instruments sold, not yet purchased, at fair value $ 2,469.6 $ 1,771.2 Stockholders' equity $ 1,070.1 $ 904.0 Common stock outstanding - shares 20,303,904 19,823,910 Net asset value per share $ 52.70 $ 45.60

The Company calculates ROE on stated book value based on net income divided by average stockholders' equity. For the calculation of ROE on tangible book value, the amount of goodwill and intangibles, net is excluded from stockholders' equity.













About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise. The Company strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, product and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments and improve their business performance. A Fortune-500 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ:SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its over 3,600 employees serve more than 54,000 commercial, institutional, and global payments clients, and more than 400,000 retail accounts, from more than 40 offices spread across five continents. Further information on the Company is available at www.stonex.com.

