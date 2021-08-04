StoneX : Soybeans gain on weather concern, global demand pressures corn, wheat

* Wheat nears 3-month high before turning lower
* Soybean steady after slide on improved U.S. crop prospects
* Corn, wheat tick down on global demand concerns
CHICAGO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Corn and wheat futures slipped on
Wednesday, tracking falls in outside energy markets as rising
Delta variant coronavirus cases raised concerns about a return
to restrictions that could limit demand and overwhelmed recent
weather concerns for U.S. crops.
Chicago soybeans traded both sides of even, supported by a
private assessment of the U.S. crop, released Tuesday after the
market close, as well as uncertain forecasts across the Midwest
in the coming days.
Grain markets also anticipated next week's U.S. Department
of Agriculture monthly supply and demand report for revisions to
U.S. corn and soybean yields and global demand.
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of
Trade (CBOT) added 5-1/4 cents to $13.25 per bushel by
11:51 (16:51 GMT),
CBOT wheat eased 5-1/4 cents to $7.19-1/4 per bushel
after reaching $7.38-3/4, its highest since May 12. Corn
lost 4-1/4 cents to $5.47-1/2 per bushel.
"We saw a reversal on what was leading the conversation,"
said Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity Analytics. "The
Delta variant increase in the two largest economies of the world
make the weather seem a lot less important."
Oil prices fell to a two-week low after the U.S. Energy
Information Administration reported a rise in crude stockpiles
for the week ended July 30, pulling the grain complex
lower.
Soybeans were supported by continued weather uncertainty and
positioning ahead of the USDA's monthly supply and demand
report, due August 12, though a dearth of recent export sales
weighs on the market.
"China hasn’t committed in a real way, like they did last
year," said Dan Hussey, senior market strategist at Zaner Group.
"This time of year, we’re expecting to see Chinese purchasing,
we’re expecting to see flash sales."
An estimate by commodity brokerage StoneX released
Monday afternoon pegged the U.S. soybean harvest at 4.332
billion bushels with an average yield of 50.0 bushels per acre,
slightly below most-recent USDA estimates.
Wheat prices were underpinned by recent tenders, as well as
drought damage in North America, reduced forecasts for Russian
production and quality concerns surrounding the European Union's
harvest.
The corn market was supported by a poor second corn crop in
Brazil after drought and frost damage.
(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; additional reporting by
Gus Trompiz; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)