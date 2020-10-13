StoneX : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person* 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer RADZIWILL JOHN StoneX Group Inc.[ SNEX ] (Check all applicable) X Director 10% Owner X Officer (give title Other (specify (Last) (First) (Middle) 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year) below) below) 155 EAST 44TH STREET 10/09/2020 Chairman of the Board SUITE 900 4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable (Street) Line) X Form filed by One Reporting Person NEW YORK NY 10017 Form filed by More than One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction 2A. Deemed 3. 4. Securities Acquired (A) or 5. Amount of 6. Ownership 7. Nature of Date Execution Date, Transaction Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) Securities Form: Direct Indirect (Month/Day/Year) if any Code (Instr. Beneficially (D) or Beneficial (Month/Day/Year) 8) Owned Indirect (I) Ownership Following (Instr. 4) (Instr. 4) (A) or Reported Code V Amount Price Transaction(s) (D) (Instr. 3 and 4) Through $54.1078(1) Basic Common Stock 10/09/2020 S 11,207 D 447,370 I Management Company Inc. Through $54.3225(1) Basic Common Stock 10/12/2020 S 11,891 D 435,479 I Management Company Inc. Common Stock 32,819 D Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of 2. 3. Transaction 3A. Deemed 4. 5. Number 6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and 8. Price of 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature Derivative Conversion Date Execution Date, Transaction of Expiration Date Amount of Derivative derivative Ownership of Indirect Security or Exercise (Month/Day/Year) if any Code (Instr. Derivative (Month/Day/Year) Securities Security Securities Form: Beneficial (Instr. 3) Price of (Month/Day/Year) 8) Securities Underlying (Instr. 5) Beneficially Direct (D) Ownership Derivative Acquired Derivative Owned or Indirect (Instr. 4) Security (A) or Security (Instr. Following (I) (Instr. 4) Disposed 3 and 4) Reported of (D) Transaction(s) (Instr. 3, 4 (Instr. 4) and 5) Amount or Date Expiration Number Code V (A) (D) Title of Exercisable Date Shares

1. The price reported represents an average price. The Reporting Person will provide to the Commission, the issuer and any stockholder, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price.

John Radziwill 10/13/2020 ** Signature of Reporting Person Date

