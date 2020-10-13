Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  StoneX Group Inc.    SNEX

STONEX GROUP INC.

(SNEX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

StoneX : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 05:00pm EDT

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB APPROVAL

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

OMB Number:

3235-0287

Estimated average burden

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

hours per response:

0.5

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

RADZIWILL JOHN

StoneX Group Inc.[ SNEX ]

(Check all applicable)

X Director

10% Owner

X

Officer (give title

Other (specify

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

below)

below)

155 EAST 44TH STREET

10/09/2020

Chairman of the Board

SUITE 900

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

(Street)

Line)

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

NEW YORK

NY

10017

Form filed by More than One Reporting

Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature of

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Securities

Form: Direct

Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Beneficially

(D) or

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned

Indirect (I)

Ownership

Following

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

Reported

Code

V

Amount

Price

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Through

$54.1078(1)

Basic

Common Stock

10/09/2020

S

11,207

D

447,370

I

Management

Company

Inc.

Through

$54.3225(1)

Basic

Common Stock

10/12/2020

S

11,891

D

435,479

I

Management

Company

Inc.

Common Stock

32,819

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

of

Expiration Date

Amount of

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Derivative

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Security

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Securities

Underlying

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Acquired

Derivative

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

(A) or

Security (Instr.

Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

Disposed

3 and 4)

Reported

of (D)

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3, 4

(Instr. 4)

and 5)

Amount

or

Date

Expiration

Number

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Title

of

Exercisable

Date

Shares

Explanation of Responses:

1. The price reported represents an average price. The Reporting Person will provide to the Commission, the issuer and any stockholder, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price.

Remarks:

John Radziwill

10/13/2020

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

StoneX Group Inc. published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 20:59:09 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about STONEX GROUP INC.
05:00pSTONEX : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
04:23pSTONEX : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
10/09STONEX : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
10/07STONEX : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
10/06STONEX : Financial Ltd. Finalizes the Acquisition of Frankfurt based Giroxx
PR
10/01STONEX : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
09/21STONEX : Prime Brokerage Group Launches Outsourced Trading Platform for Emerging..
PR
08/19STONEX GROUP INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08/12STONEX : 13F Holdings Report Initial Filing
PU
08/07STONEX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 32 742 M - -
Net income 2019 85,1 M - -
Net cash 2019 1 883 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 9,35x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1 053 M 1 053 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -0,04x
EV / Sales 2019 -0,03x
Nbr of Employees 2 272
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart STONEX GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
StoneX Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STONEX GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Sean Michael O'Connor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Radziwill Chairman
Xuong Nguyen Chief Operating Officer
William J. Dunaway CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Scott Julian Branch Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STONEX GROUP INC.11.30%1 053
MORGAN STANLEY-0.74%88 716
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-6.88%76 821
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-19.11%61 478
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED23.91%55 407
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.67.56%50 843
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group