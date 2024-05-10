NEW YORK, April 30th, 2024 - StoneX Group Inc. ("StoneX" or "The Company"; NASDAQ: SNEX) announced three major initiatives to spearhead climate action using carbon markets at the Climate Week Miami 2024 opening ceremony. These initiatives reaffirm StoneX's commitment to innovative market facilitation and a sustainable future and will enable clients to participate in carbon markets.

"At StoneX, we understand the urgency and necessity of climate action. This past week at Climate Week Miami, we stood shoulder-to-shoulder with a diverse coalition of advocates, experts, and leaders who are creating a future that is resilient to climate change. These three initiatives reflect our dedication to driving positive change and facilitating sustainable market solutions," said Alfredo Nicastro, Global Head of Carbon Markets at StoneX.

Under the three initiatives, StoneX will:

Participate in the green refinancing of sovereign debts of Latin American countries to reduce borrowing costs and address climate change. Commit to providing guidance and support to commodity producers around the world on their path to decarbonization by enabling climate-smart commodities and other effective strategies to monetize climate action. Provide enhanced access to global markets by supporting the development of strategies to mitigate climate risk.

The first initiative centers on the approach to restructuring debt in Latin American countries by integrating green or environmental elements aimed at reducing interest charges and lowering the overall cost of debt. The second initiative-in response to a growing demand for carbon-neutral products-focuses on incentivizing sustainable practices that allow producers to command premium prices for climate-smart commodities. And the third initiative reaffirms StoneX's long-standing commitment to connecting customers to global markets by offering a platform to help them monetize climate action.

"We envision a future where every commodity transaction drives tangible climate action," said Oscar Schaps, Division President of Latin America at StoneX. "By integrating environmental considerations into financial strategies, changing the way we look at commodity trading, and facilitating market access, we're driving real change toward a more resilient world," Mr. Schaps added.

StoneX is a lead sponsor of the first annual Climate Week Miami, which concluded Monday, April 29th, with the Miami Global Forum 30 Women Leaders for Earth. The event facilitated a carbon-focused dialogue with top leaders from across the industry, including Katie Sullivan, Managing Director of IETA; Nathalie Flores, Vice-Chair of the UN Climate Change Subsidiary Body of Science & Technology (SBSTA); Eduardo Piquero, from MexiCO2; Juan David Duran, from EcoRegistry; and resiliency officers from both Miami-Dade County and South Florida Water Management District, among others.

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, connects clients with the global markets across a broad array of asset classes - providing execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services through one trusted partner. Clients use its global financial services network to pursue trading opportunities, make investments, manage their market risk, and improve their performance. A publicly traded company (NASDAQ: SNEX) headquartered in New York City, StoneX Group Inc. and its 4,000+ employees serve more than 52,000 commercial, institutional, and global payments clients, and 400,000 active retail accounts, from more than 80 offices spread across six continents.

The trading of derivatives such as futures, options, and over-the-counter (OTC) products or "swaps" may not be suitable for all investors. Derivatives trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past results are not necessarily indicative of future results.

For further information about StoneX, please visit: https://www.stonex.com/