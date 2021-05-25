StoneX : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off‑Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (Form 8-K)

Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off‑Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant





On May 21, 2021, the Company commenced an offer to purchase up to $100 million in aggregate principal amount of its 8.625% Senior Notes due 2025 (the ' Notes ') for cash at a purchase price equal to 1.03% of the principal amount of the Notes plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to the date of purchase price. The offer, which will remain open for a period of twenty business days following its commencement, is being made to satisfy the Company's obligation under Section 4.20 of the Indenture dated as of June 11, 2020 by and among the Company, the guarantors party thereto and The Bank of New York Mellon, as Trustee.



