  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. StoneX Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNEX   US8618961085

STONEX GROUP INC.

(SNEX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

StoneX : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off‑Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (Form 8-K)

05/25/2021 | 06:07am EDT
Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off‑Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant

On May 21, 2021, the Company commenced an offer to purchase up to $100 million in aggregate principal amount of its 8.625% Senior Notes due 2025 (the 'Notes') for cash at a purchase price equal to 1.03% of the principal amount of the Notes plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to the date of purchase price. The offer, which will remain open for a period of twenty business days following its commencement, is being made to satisfy the Company's obligation under Section 4.20 of the Indenture dated as of June 11, 2020 by and among the Company, the guarantors party thereto and The Bank of New York Mellon, as Trustee.

Disclaimer

StoneX Group Inc. published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 10:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 495 M - -
Net income 2021 135 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 366 M 1 366 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,07x
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 3 042
Free-Float 75,4%
Chart STONEX GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
StoneX Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STONEX GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 78,00 $
Last Close Price 68,92 $
Spread / Highest target 13,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sean Michael O'Connor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William J. Dunaway CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
John Radziwill Chairman
Abbey Perkins Chief Information Officer
Xuong Nguyen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STONEX GROUP INC.19.03%1 366
MORGAN STANLEY30.88%164 364
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION36.90%136 138
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.39.66%130 017
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-14.18%40 729
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-10.29%30 388