StoneX : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

Nguyen Xuong

StoneX Group Inc. [ SNEX ]

03/18/2021

Chief Operating Officer

230 SOUTH LASALLE SUITE 10-500

Form filed by One Reporting Person

CHICAGOIL

60604

Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

1. All of the transactions reported on this form are program transactions pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 plan.

2. The price reported represents an average price. The Reporting Person will provide to the Commission, the issuer and any stockholder, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price.

Xuong Nguyen 03/22/2021

