STONEX GROUP INC.

(SNEX)
StoneX : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

03/22/2021
SEC Form 4

FORM 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Nguyen Xuong

StoneX Group Inc. [ SNEX ]

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

X

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

03/18/2021

Director

10% Owner

Officer (give title

Other (specify

below)

below)

Chief Operating Officer

230 SOUTH LASALLE SUITE 10-500

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

(Street)

X

Form filed by One Reporting Person

CHICAGOIL

60604

Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Explanation of Responses:

  • 1. All of the transactions reported on this form are program transactions pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 plan.

  • 2. The price reported represents an average price. The Reporting Person will provide to the Commission, the issuer and any stockholder, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price.

Remarks:

Xuong Nguyen 03/22/2021

** Signature of Reporting Person Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

StoneX Group Inc. published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 20:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 115 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 284 M 1 284 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 2 946
Free-Float 75,4%
Chart STONEX GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
StoneX Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STONEX GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 73,00 $
Last Close Price 65,38 $
Spread / Highest target 11,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sean Michael O'Connor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William J. Dunaway CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
John Radziwill Chairman
Abbey Perkins Chief Information Officer
Xuong Nguyen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STONEX GROUP INC.12.92%1 251
MORGAN STANLEY21.03%157 688
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.30.52%124 930
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION24.53%124 875
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-18.44%42 648
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-5.44%33 192
