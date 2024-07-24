NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - The global sugar market is expected to have a smaller-than-anticipated supply surplus in 2024/25 (Oct-Sept) despite rising production in Asia, due to a significant reduction on the Brazilian crop, broker StoneX said on Wednesday.

StoneX cut its projection for Brazil's Centre-South sugar output by nearly 2 million metric tons to 40.5 million tons due to this year's lower quality of the sugarcane and a smaller-than-expected cane allocation to sugar production.

The broker said Brazilian mills are keeping a relatively high level of ethanol production, answering to higher domestic demand, so they are not earmarking the amount of cane to sugar production that was expected at the start of the harvest in March.

It cut its view on total cane allocation to sugar, the so-called sugar mix, to 50.5% for the crop from 52% projected in May.

Other major changes for large producers included an increase of 500,000 tons for China to 11 million tons and a reduction of 200,000 tons for Russia to 6.8 million tons. India's number was kept at 28.8 million tons.

As a result, The broker projected a surplus of 1.21 million metric tons in 2024/25 from 2.51 million tons estimated in May.

The view is slightly more positive for sugar prices than recent updates on projections by other analysts, who actually increased their estimates on the surplus. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Marguerita Choy)