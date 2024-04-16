STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 16 April 2024 at 9:00 EEST
HELSINKI, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso Oyj has received a notification pursuant to chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Market Act from BlackRock, Inc on 15 April 2024.
On 12 April 2024, BlackRock's total holding, including holding through financial instruments, in Stora Enso's shares increased above the 5 percent threshold.
% of shares and
% of shares and
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
Resulting
4.87% shares
Below 5% voting rights
0.17% shares
Below 5% voting rights
5.05% shares
Below 5% voting rights
Position of
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
A: Shares and voting rights
Class/type of
Number of shares and voting rights
% of shares and voting rights
Direct
(SMA 9:5)
Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
Direct
(SMA 9:5)
Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009005961
38,474,040 shares
Below 5% voting
4.87% shares
Below 5% voting rights
SUBTOTAL A
38,474,040 shares
Below 5% voting rights
4.87% shares
Below 5% voting rights
B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a
Type of financial
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or
Number of
% of shares and
American
N/A
N/A
Physical
464,610
Below 5%
0.05% shares
Below 5%
Securities Lent
N/A
N/A
Physical
860,000
Below 5%
0.10% shares
Below 5% voting
CFD
N/A
N/A
Cash
79,000
Below 5%
0.01% shares
Below 5% voting
SUBTOTAL B
1,403,610
Below 5%
0.17% shares
Below 5% voting
Stora Enso has two series of shares. Each A share and every ten R shares carry one vote. Stora Enso has 175,979,614 A shares and 612,640,373 R shares in issue. The company does not hold its own shares. The total number of Stora Enso shares is 788,619,987 and the total number votes at least 237,243,651.
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity is presented in the enclosed annex.
Investor enquiries:
Anna-Lena Åström
SVP Investor Relations
tel. +46 70 210 7691
Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We create value with our low-carbon and recyclable fiber-based products, through which we support our customers in meeting the demand for renewable sustainable products. Stora Enso has approximately 20,000 employees and our sales in 2023 were EUR 9.4 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in OTC Markets (OTCQX) in the USA as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso.com/investors.
STORA ENSO OYJ
