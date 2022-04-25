Finland's Stora Enso divests two sawmills in Russia

HELSINKI, April 25 (Reuters) - Finland's Stora Enso
has entered into an agreement to divest its two
sawmills and their forest operations in Russia to local
management, the group said on Monday.
"Stora Enso's assessment is that due to the uncertainties in
the Russian market, local ownership and operation can provide a
more sustainable long-term solution for these business
operations and the employees working there," the Finnish
forestry group said in a statement.
Stora Enso announced on 2 March 2022 that it would stop all
production and sales in Russia until further notice due to
Russia's war in Ukraine, and added the group is in process to
find a "sustainable solution" for its three packaging plants in
Russia.
The forestry group already recorded an impairment loss of 70
million euros ($75 million) for the sawmill sites in Novgorod
and Karelia in the first quarter and said an additional loss for
the transaction would be around 60 million euros to be recorded
at the closing date, expected in the second quarter this year.
The sawmill sites employ approximately 330 people and have a
total annual capacity of 350,000 m3 of sawn timber, while Stora
Enso's Russian forest operations employs approximately 170
people and manages long-term harvesting rights covering around
370,000 hectares, the group said.
($1 = 0.9282 euros)
(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Edmund Blair and Louise
Heavens)