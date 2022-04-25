Log in
    STERV   FI0009005961

STORA ENSO OYJ

(STERV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/25 05:07:03 am EDT
17.74 EUR   -3.88%
04:41aFinland's Stora Enso divests two sawmills in Russia
RE
04:40aFinland's Stora Enso divests two sawmills in Russia
RE
02:01aStora Enso divests its sawmills and forest operations in Russia
AQ
Finland's Stora Enso divests two sawmills in Russia

04/25/2022 | 04:41am EDT
HELSINKI, April 25 (Reuters) - Finland's Stora Enso has entered into an agreement to divest its two sawmills and their forest operations in Russia to local management, the group said on Monday.

"Stora Enso's assessment is that due to the uncertainties in the Russian market, local ownership and operation can provide a more sustainable long-term solution for these business operations and the employees working there," the Finnish forestry group said in a statement.

Stora Enso announced on 2 March 2022 that it would stop all production and sales in Russia until further notice due to Russia's war in Ukraine, and added the group is in process to find a "sustainable solution" for its three packaging plants in Russia.

The forestry group already recorded an impairment loss of 70 million euros ($75 million) for the sawmill sites in Novgorod and Karelia in the first quarter and said an additional loss for the transaction would be around 60 million euros to be recorded at the closing date, expected in the second quarter this year.

The sawmill sites employ approximately 330 people and have a total annual capacity of 350,000 m3 of sawn timber, while Stora Enso's Russian forest operations employs approximately 170 people and manages long-term harvesting rights covering around 370,000 hectares, the group said.

($1 = 0.9282 euros) (Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Edmund Blair and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STORA ENSO OYJ -4.09% 17.665 Delayed Quote.14.31%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -2.87% 74.436 Delayed Quote.2.58%
Financials
Sales 2022 10 908 M 11 758 M 11 758 M
Net income 2022 1 200 M 1 293 M 1 293 M
Net Debt 2022 1 961 M 2 114 M 2 114 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 3,31%
Capitalization 14 621 M 15 760 M 15 760 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 22 094
Free-Float 84,9%
Technical analysis trends STORA ENSO OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 18,45 €
Average target price 20,29 €
Spread / Average Target 9,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Annica Bresky President & Chief Executive Officer
Seppo Matti Parvi Chief Financial Officer
Antti Mikael Mäkinen Chairman
Teemu Salmi Chief Information Officer
Hock Goh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STORA ENSO OYJ14.31%15 760
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-2.54%18 747
SUZANO S.A.-14.21%14 626
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA19.19%14 114
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)26.62%9 407
SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-17.33%7 231