Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Stora Enso Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STERV   FI0009005961

STORA ENSO OYJ

(STERV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:03 2022-12-08 am EST
14.33 EUR   -0.71%
05:53aStora Enso Oyj : Anjala Mill celebrates sustainability with environmental efficiency and increased added value for customers
PU
05:53aPaper Profile : measuring sustainable product performance for 20 years
PU
12/06Change in Stora Enso's Group Leadership Team
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Paper Profile: measuring sustainable product performance for 20 years

12/08/2022 | 05:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Published 8 December 2022
How does Stora Enso paper products stack up against its competitors in environmental performance? Paper Profile has the answers.

As paper industry customers and their customers strive towards more sustainable product lines, Paper Profile as an environmental product declaration has become an increasingly relevant tool for informing purchasing choices.

Paper Profile, which has been around for 20 years, and now used by most paper producers across Europe, is a performance measurement tool for delivering relevant up-to-date environmental data to pulp, paper, and paperboard buyers. As a registered trademark around the world, Paper Profile declares environmental aspects related to pulp, paper and paperboard production including: Product composition and emissions, wood procurement and environmental management.

"Backed by its long history, Paper Profile is seen as a transparent, credible source of information for all our stakeholders interested in the credentials and environmental performance of our paper," says Elina Skerfe, Senior manager of sustainable processes in Stora Enso Paper Division.

An important tool for customers

Stora Enso Paper Division has Paper Profiles on all the division's own brands, which are publicly available on Stora Enso Paper's Sustainability Hub.

"Paper Profile is well known and appreciated by Stora Enso customers, as they can easily compare our products with competitor products using the data provided in one condensed A4 format," Skerfe explains.

As part of the company's customer ESG reporting processes, Stora Enso also receives extensive questionnaires requesting environmental product data. "In this context, Paper Profile is one of our tools for customer communications," says Skerfe, "as it contains a variety of parameters and the most relevant information on the environmental performance of our products."

A growing network

The Paper Profile initiative, as one of the first ever transparent reporting tools developed for a product, has helped shift the industry towards more open information sharing. And the tool's expansion over the years to 21 participating European companies can attest to this. Paper Profile has also evolved in line with customer demands, such as the inclusion of information about the chain of custody certifications, or more recently, data on biomass carbon content.

"Paper Profile has successfully consolidated its position as a credible source of information for stakeholders interested in the credentials and environmental performance of paper," affirms Klaus Barduna, Senior Vice President, Stora Enso Paper Division, and Stora Enso's representative in the Paper Profile steering committee.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Stora Enso Oyj published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 10:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STORA ENSO OYJ
05:53aStora Enso Oyj : Anjala Mill celebrates sustainability with environmental efficiency and i..
PU
05:53aPaper Profile : measuring sustainable product performance for 20 years
PU
12/06Change in Stora Enso's Group Leadership Team
AQ
12/06Stora Enso - Climate-smart interior is 3D-printed
AQ
12/05Stora Enso Oyj : Climate-smart interior is 3D-printed
PU
12/05Stora Enso Appoints Minna Björkman as Head of Sourcing and Logistics and a Member of th..
CI
12/01Stora Enso received approval for the acquisition of De Jong Packaging Group
AQ
12/01Stora Enso Receives Approval for the Acquisition of De Jong Packaging Group
CI
11/29Stora Enso - Pioneering sustainable packaging technology with PulPac
AQ
11/29European Commission OKs Stora Enso's Purchase of Dutch-Based De Jong, DJV
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STORA ENSO OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 11 774 M 12 353 M 12 353 M
Net income 2022 1 250 M 1 311 M 1 311 M
Net Debt 2022 2 070 M 2 172 M 2 172 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,08x
Yield 2022 4,31%
Capitalization 11 492 M 12 058 M 12 058 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart STORA ENSO OYJ
Duration : Period :
Stora Enso Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STORA ENSO OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 14,44 €
Average target price 16,12 €
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Annica Bresky President & Chief Executive Officer
Seppo Matti Parvi Chief Financial Officer
Antti Mikael Mäkinen Chairman
Hock Goh Independent Director
Elisabeth Fleuriot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STORA ENSO OYJ-10.56%12 058
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ7.11%20 055
SUZANO S.A.-11.85%13 292
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-12.54%9 511
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)-0.87%6 752
EMPRESAS CMPC S.A.-0.77%4 088