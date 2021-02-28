Paper planners: 7 good reasons to plan your week on paper

Published 1 March 2021 by SILJA KUDEL

Paper planner or digital calendar - which is a better time management tool? Each has its pros and cons, but when it comes to organising a busy life, many believe that the pen and paper calendar are mightier than the keyboard and smart devices. Here are some reasons why.

1. Fewer distractions



'Ping… buzz… ping' …the average smartphone user receives dozens of alerts and push notifications every day. The constant bombardment can be disruptive, and you easily find yourself side-tracked at the cost of your productivity. How often have you responded to an 'important' reminder only to find yourself wasting time on Facebook or Instagram? A paper planner doesn't ping, vibrate or constantly distract you from the task at hand.



2. Your brain loves pen and paper



It's basic neuroscience. Many studies confirm that



3. Honour your downtime



The line between work and home is evaporating faster than ever in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. People are spending more and more time 'plugged in' after hours, which presents a growing risk of digital burnout. Do we really need to be available 24/7 to answer every alert? A paper planner reduces anxiety by establishing boundaries. When the day's work is done, it sits quietly on your desk while you enjoy your well-earned rest.



4. Taking control



One of the benefits of digital scheduling tools is that they can be synced across multiple devices. The downside is that bouncing between apps can feel fragmentary. With a paper planner, your work week is laid out neatly in one place in a tangible form. A physical object you can hold in your hands furthermore offers



5. Stress coping mechanism



Having too much on your plate can be a huge source of stress, and a frequently beeping digital calendar only exacerbates the anxiety induced by a hectic schedule. Writing down a task list in a paper calendar is like a form of meditation. By jotting down a to-do list by hand, you create a 'brain dump' that allows you to



6. Motivation boost



A digital calendar simply cannot match the satisfying feeling of crossing off items on a physical to-do list. The sheer effort of writing a list also



7. Nostalgia boom



Analogue devices and physical media like pen and paper have made a big comeback recently. Physical formats are perceived as cool - and



Which suits you?



So, which is better - digital or analogue? Ultimately, it's a matter of personal needs and preferences. A digital calendar is easy to sync, eco-friendly, and harder to lose, but it might be more productive, calming, and motivational to put down your device and plan your day with a pen.



