Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Stora Enso Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STERV   FI0009005961

STORA ENSO OYJ

(STERV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  05/20 11:29:43 am EDT
17.80 EUR   -0.08%
12:39aRussia stops Finland gas flows over payments dispute
RE
05/20Russia to halt gas flows to Finland on Saturday
RE
05/20Russian gas flows to Finland to stop on Saturday, says Gasum
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russia stops Finland gas flows over payments dispute

05/21/2022 | 12:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OSLO, May 21 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom on Saturday halted gas exports to neighbouring Finland, the Finnish gas system operator said, the latest escalation of an energy payments dispute with Western nations.

Gazprom Export has demanded that European countries pay for Russian gas supplies in roubles because of sanctions imposed over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but Finland refuses to do so.

"Gas imports through Imatra entry point have been stopped," Gasgrid Finland said in a statement.

Imatra is the entry point for Russian gas into Finland.

Finnish state-owned gas wholesaler Gasum on Friday said Gazprom had warned that flows would be halted from 0400 GMT on Saturday morning.

Gasum also confirmed on Saturday that the flows had stopped.

"Natural gas supplies to Finland under Gasum's supply contract have been cut off," it said in a statement.

"Starting from today, during the upcoming summer season, Gasum will supply natural gas to its customers from other sources through the Balticconnector pipeline."

Balticconnector links Finland to neighbouring Estonia's gas grid.

Gazprom Export on Friday said flows would be cut because Gasum had not complied with the new Russian rules requiring settlement in roubles.

The majority of gas used in Finland comes from Russia but gas only accounts for about 5% of its annual energy consumption.

Most European supply contracts are denominated in euros or dollars and Moscow already cut off gas to Bulgaria and Poland last month after they refused to comply with the new payment terms.

Gasum, the Finnish government and individual gas consuming companies in Finland have said they were prepared for a shutdown of Russian flows and that the country will manage without.

"The Finnish gas system is in balance both physically and commercially," Gasgrid said on Saturday.

Finland on Friday said it had agreed to charter a storage and regasification vessel from U.S. based Excelerate Energy to help replace Russian supplies, starting in the fourth quarter this year.

The vessel turns supercooled, liquefied natural gas (LNG), which arrives on ships, back into regular gas. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik in Oslo, editing by Gwladys Fouche)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
METSÄ BOARD OYJ 0.25% 10.02 Delayed Quote.16.38%
NESTE OYJ -0.12% 40.57 Delayed Quote.-6.43%
PJSC GAZPROM -1.38% 263 End-of-day quote.-23.39%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT -2.63% 407 End-of-day quote.-25.29%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -2.64% 382.901 Real-time Quote.125.20%
STORA ENSO OYJ -0.08% 17.795 Delayed Quote.10.25%
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ 1.80% 32.27 Delayed Quote.-3.56%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -3.24% 59.75 Delayed Quote.-17.11%
VESSEL CO., LTD. -3.18% 9430 End-of-day quote.165.63%
All news about STORA ENSO OYJ
12:39aRussia stops Finland gas flows over payments dispute
RE
05/20Russia to halt gas flows to Finland on Saturday
RE
05/20Russian gas flows to Finland to stop on Saturday, says Gasum
RE
05/20Stora Enso Unveils Biodiversity Program For Swedish Forests
MT
05/19Factbox-Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
05/18Stora Enso - Putting pen to paper unleashing the power of journaling as a mental health..
AQ
05/17Companies count the cost of ditching Russia
RE
05/17Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
05/17Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
05/16Stora Enso Forecasts $57 Million Loss from Divestment of Packaging Operations in Russia
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STORA ENSO OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 11 137 M 11 749 M 11 749 M
Net income 2022 1 244 M 1 312 M 1 312 M
Net Debt 2022 1 951 M 2 059 M 2 059 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 3,41%
Capitalization 14 114 M 14 889 M 14 889 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
EV / Sales 2023 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart STORA ENSO OYJ
Duration : Period :
Stora Enso Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STORA ENSO OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 17,80 €
Average target price 20,45 €
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Annica Bresky President & Chief Executive Officer
Seppo Matti Parvi Chief Financial Officer
Antti Mikael Mäkinen Chairman
Teemu Salmi Chief Information Officer
Hock Goh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STORA ENSO OYJ10.35%14 889
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-5.26%17 900
SUZANO S.A.-15.57%13 944
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA10.92%12 631
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)18.93%8 512
SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-20.58%6 703