Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Stora Enso Oyj    STERV   FI0009005961

STORA ENSO OYJ

(STERV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Softproofing: a fast print proof service by Stora Enso goes cloud-based to support remote working

02/28/2021 | 05:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Published 28 February 2021 by Courtney Tenz
Remote work just got a lot easier, thanks to an update to Softproofing by Stora Enso. With pre-press quality checks now possible wherever there's an internet connection, companies can ensure their print runs are up to standard while saving time and money.
As offices around the world have closed due to the pandemic, many businesses have been forced to rethink their processes to ensure a seamless transition to a new way of working.

One way Stora Enso is stepping up to help their customers is with an update to soft proofing. By making the service cloud-based instead of relying on a specially-installed terminal, Stora Enso has made pre-press quality checks easier and possible from anywhere with an internet connection.

Streamlining the pre-press process

Already available for several years, the soft proofing technique has found a foothold especially in the packaging and catalog printing industries. By digitising pre-press processes that had previously demanded quite a bit of back and forth, soft proofing streamlines the quality checks, making it easier to do from anywhere.

'Even before the pandemic, the digital development in the proofing process was very fast-paced,' says Tobias Gronemann, Sales Manager at Stora Enso's Paper Division. 'When compared to the conventional paths for quality checks that we have been using for the last 20 to 30 years, it's much faster. Now we're trying to go one step further by expanding the soft proofing service.'

Big changes, bigger benefits

Although using the service may feel like a big shift for those accustomed to the previous way of doing things, soft proofing adds value through time and money savings. Print approvals which might normally require a trip to the printers or several rounds of physical posts for review have been replaced by a digital service that allows for immediate access to the pre-press runs.

'By using soft proofing, our customers not only save on delivery costs and business trips but they can also save anywhere from two to five weeks by noting changes on the materials that can be seen by the printer right away,' says Gronemann.

By offering an in-depth look at a print job before it hits the presses, printers benefit as well through a reduction in lead times. Users at agencies or within companies can select paper types or simulate different materials to get an accurate view of the printing results and adjust any pre-press files accordingly. The tool also allows for error correction or changes to saturation and color to ensure the printing is in line with expectations.

'It's a really great product,' says Gronemann. 'Once we've introduced Softproofing to our customers, they don't look back.'

Get a firsthand look at Stora Enso's Softproofing service at the virtual edition of Drupa, the world's leading conference for printing technology, held April 20-23, 2021.

Disclaimer

Stora Enso Oyj published this content on 28 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2021 10:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about STORA ENSO OYJ
05:03aSOFTPROOFING : a fast print proof service by Stora Enso goes cloud-based to supp..
PU
02/27STORA ENSO OYJ : Canon sees the future of book publishing in smart books
PU
02/26PAPER PLANNERS : 7 good reasons to plan your week on paper
PU
02/26SOFTPROOFING : a fast print proof service by Stora Enso goes cloud-based to supp..
PU
02/25STORA ENSO OYJ : - Carbon-neutral packaging answers the call of ecommerce consum..
AQ
02/25STORA ENSO OYJ : - Canon sees the future of book publishing in smart books
AQ
02/24STORA ENSO OYJ : Carbon-neutral packaging answers the call of ecommerce consumer..
PU
02/24STORA ENSO OYJ : Canon sees the future of book publishing in smart books
PU
02/24STORA ENSO OYJ : to host TreeToTextile's demonstration plant for sustainable tex..
AQ
02/24STORA ENSO OYJ : contributes to a sustainable FIS Nordic World Ski Championships..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 924 M 10 772 M 10 772 M
Net income 2021 656 M 792 M 792 M
Net Debt 2021 2 789 M 3 367 M 3 367 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
Yield 2021 2,66%
Capitalization 12 914 M 15 625 M 15 588 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,76x
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 23 189
Free-Float 74,9%
Chart STORA ENSO OYJ
Duration : Period :
Stora Enso Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STORA ENSO OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 16,88 €
Last Close Price 16,33 €
Spread / Highest target 22,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Annica Bresky President & Chief Executive Officer
Seppo Matti Parvi Chief Financial Officer
Jorma Olavi Eloranta Chairman
Teemu Salmi Chief Information Officer
Hans Torgny Stråberg Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STORA ENSO OYJ4.35%15 625
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ3.71%20 391
SUZANO S.A.24.99%17 702
SVENSKA CELLULOSA1.36%12 128
HOLMEN AB-5.64%7 291
EMPRESAS CMPC S.A.12.84%7 273
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ