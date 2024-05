May 17, 2024 at 05:07 am EDT

COPENHAGEN, May 17 (Reuters) - Finnish forestry company Stora Enso on Friday said its chief financial officer Seppo Parvi will step down in the fourth quarter this year to take on a role with a company outside of the forest industry.

The company will immediately begin the search for a successor, it said.

Stora Enso last September changed it's chief executive from Annica Bresky to Hans Sohlstrom. (Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Essi Lehto)