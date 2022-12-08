Advanced search
    STERV   FI0009005961

STORA ENSO OYJ

(STERV)
12-08-2022
14.33 EUR   -0.71%
Stora Enso Oyj : Anjala Mill celebrates sustainability with environmental efficiency and increased added value for customers
Paper Profile : measuring sustainable product performance for 20 years
Change in Stora Enso's Group Leadership Team
Stora Enso Oyj : Anjala Mill celebrates sustainability with environmental efficiency and increased added value for customers

12/08/2022 | 05:53am EST
Published 8 December 2022 by Johanna Lemola
One of the leading book paper producers in Europe, Stora Enso's Anjala paper mill in Finland, has consistently improved environmental and production efficiency over recent years. We discuss the achievement and benefits to customers with the mill's management.
Mill Director Matti Lielahti, what is key to your achievement?

The trick is combining big and small steps: we make technical breakthroughs with major investments, and at the same time, we improve our processes daily with smaller-scale action. Our mindset is of crucial importance here: we think constantly where we can improve and turn over every stone to achieve our goals.

Heini Kukkonen, Environment and Quality Manager, what major environmental investments have you made recently?

We have invested both in wastewater treatment and in reducing air emissions.

In 2020, we added a tertiary treatment to our biological wastewater treatment process to control and minimise spills during disruptions. Before this investment, a single disruption could easily double annual emissions.

We're adding final touches to a modernisation of our power plant's main boiler. The modernised boiler will reduce air emissions with its more efficient cleaning technology for flue gases.

Our processes not only meet current environmental standards but will exceed them.

What is the role of smaller process improvements in good environmental performance?

Smaller, everyday process improvements ensure efficient production and high quality. As such, they have a marked effect on our environmental performance, contributing to reduced waste and subsequent savings on energy and materials. Production efficiency and environmental efficiency go hand in hand.

Matti Lielahti, how do environmental improvements contribute to competitiveness?

The boiler modernisation will reduce maintenance needs and, as a result, increase production hours.

Our systematic work to improve our processes step by step in the past 10-15 years has reduced our emissions, energy consumption and water consumption. Today we reap the benefits of that work, as we move forward on a competitive basis.

How does good environmental performance provide added value for your customers?

First, the cornerstone of providing added value for our customers is being a responsible supplier. Sustainable values are high on our agenda. Our customers can rely on us to advance constantly and to stay in the loop of continuous improvement.

Second, our good environmental performance ensures smooth production 24/7, which makes us a secure supplier for our customers.

What feedback do you receive from customers?

Customers increasingly bring up sustainability in our contact with them. The message we hear from customers is that they see Stora Enso as a frontline sustainable supplier with sustainability built into its DNA.

The Anjala site turns 150. How do you see the future?

This year we celebrate the 150th anniversary of making history in Anjala. This is a history full of changes and adaptations over time. We are proud of our long history, but we look towards the future and want to further develop our production to be as sustainable as possible.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Stora Enso Oyj published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 10:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11 774 M 12 353 M 12 353 M
Net income 2022 1 250 M 1 311 M 1 311 M
Net Debt 2022 2 070 M 2 172 M 2 172 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,08x
Yield 2022 4,31%
Capitalization 11 492 M 12 058 M 12 058 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart STORA ENSO OYJ
Duration : Period :
Stora Enso Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STORA ENSO OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 14,44 €
Average target price 16,12 €
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Annica Bresky President & Chief Executive Officer
Seppo Matti Parvi Chief Financial Officer
Antti Mikael Mäkinen Chairman
Hock Goh Independent Director
Elisabeth Fleuriot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STORA ENSO OYJ-10.56%12 058
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ7.11%20 055
SUZANO S.A.-11.85%13 292
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-12.54%9 511
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)-0.87%6 752
EMPRESAS CMPC S.A.-0.77%4 088