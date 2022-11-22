Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Stora Enso Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STERV   FI0009005961

STORA ENSO OYJ

(STERV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:15 2022-11-22 am EST
13.92 EUR   +0.09%
02:06aStora Enso Oyj : Batteries from trees – enabling sustainable electrification
PU
11/18Change in Stora Enso's Group Leadership Team
AQ
11/18Stora Enso Oyj Announces Change in Group Leadership Team
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stora Enso Oyj : Batteries from trees – enabling sustainable electrification

11/22/2022 | 02:06am EST
Published 22 November 2022
Increasing demands for electrification mean more and more batteries are needed. Societies are built around electrification. Batteries are everywhere. This is true now, but it will also be true for the years to come at an ever-increasing pace. We need to find new and smart solutions to meet the demands of the future - solutions based on renewable materials.

As a renewable natural resource, wood represents a favourable alternative to fossil-based and other non-renewable materials, and as such, trees are pivotal in fighting climate change. Trees absorb CO2 from the atmosphere and that carbon stays in the fibers when they are made into products, even through recycling. Carbon storage can be increased by substituting materials from finite resources with renewable alternatives. With Lignode® by Stora Enso, we use lignin from sustainably managed Nordic forests and turn into an anode material for batteries.

One of the challenges of today's lithium-ion batteries is the use of graphite. Graphite is a non-renewable carbon which is either mined or made from fossil-based materials. At Stora Enso, we have dedicated ourselves to coming up with a solution where graphite is replaced with hard carbon from lignin, a side stream of pulp production.

Today more than ever, we need to find sustainable solutions and innovate with materials that can grow back. Products such as Lignode® are needed to create a more sustainable future. Lignode® and lignin are not trends, they are here to stay and to revolutionise the battery market.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Stora Enso Oyj published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 07:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11 665 M 11 952 M 11 952 M
Net income 2022 1 231 M 1 261 M 1 261 M
Net Debt 2022 2 080 M 2 131 M 2 131 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,85x
Yield 2022 4,33%
Capitalization 11 141 M 11 415 M 11 415 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 85,4%
