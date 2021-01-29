Log in
Stora Enso Oyj : Board of Directors' proposal on election of auditor 2021

01/29/2021 | 01:40am EST
1 (1)

PROPOSAL OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON THE RENEWAL OF AUDITOR MANDATE

On the recommendation of the Financial and Audit Committee, the Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy be elected as auditor until the end of the following AGM. PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has notified the company that in the event it will be elected as auditor, Samuli Perälä, APA, will act as the responsible auditor.

FINANCIAL AND AUDIT COMMITTEE RECOMMENDATION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON THE RENEWAL OF AUDITOR MANDATE

Stora Enso Financial and Audit Committee recommends to the Board of Directors of the Company that the mandate of PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy as statutory auditor of the Company be renewed and that PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy be elected auditors of the Company for the term ending at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2022.

The Financial and Audit Committee confirms that its recommendation is free from influence by any third party and that no clause as set out in Article 16, Section 6 of the EU Audit Regulation (537/2014) restricting the choice by the AGM or the Company's free choice to propose an auditor for election has been imposed on the Company.

Stora Enso

Business ID 1039050-8

Kanavaranta 1

VAT No FI 10390508

P.O. Box 309

FI-00101 Helsinki, Finland

Tel: + 358 20 46 131

www.storaenso.com

