Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Stora Enso Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STERV   FI0009005961

STORA ENSO OYJ

(STERV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stora Enso Oyj : Independent bookshops thrive as many people rediscover the joy of reading

12/08/2021 | 03:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Published 8 December 2021 by Katja Pantzar
While some sectors of the retail economy have suffered major turbulence owing to the far-reaching effects of the coronavirus, small bookstores in Europe have experienced a boon to business.

Tucked behind a blue-framed glass door in Berlin's hip Kreuzberg neighbourhood lies Otherland Buchhandlung, a well-loved independent bookstore specialising in science fiction, fantasy and horror that often uses the hashtag #wirsindkeinalgorithmus - "we are not an algorithm."

While that might sound like a bit of hashtaggery, it's not. Instead, that sentiment neatly sums up one of the main reasons many small bookshops are faring well during these challenging times: the human touch.

"Big retailers do what they do best: price and speed," says Wolfgang Tress, an Otherland bookseller with an expertise in German- and English-language science fiction. "At Otherland, we offer personality, talk, intuition, and experience. When we suggest a title, we have read it and you know who is recommending it," says Tress.

That personal connection is one of the main reasons that Otherland's business has increased by 30 per cent during the past two years, says Tress.

He is also quick to credit their success the fact that some federal states such as Berlin allowed bookstores in Germany to stay open from the start of the pandemic, as reading books is considered an essential service for maintaining people's wellbeing.

"We and our customers are a community," says Tress. "Being in contact with us by mail, phone or live at Otherland is like being at home with friends."

Physical books in demand

Sales of physical books rose in many markets during the first year of the pandemic, 2020, according to a recent BBC news article. The BBC reports that in the UK alone 202 million paperbacks and hardbacks were sold in 2020. This was the first time these sales topped the 200 million mark since 2012. Meanwhile, in the United States book sales topped 751 million last year, which was the highest figure since 2009.

As a result of the pandemic, many people have more free time and are finding solace in the printed word.

"Books slow down and wait for you," says Tress. And that's something that many people are rediscovering, especially if they've spent a hectic day online in the digital world.

Bibliotherapy from a local bookshop

At Paris's popular Red Wheelbarrow Bookstore, founder and co-owner Penelope Fletcher says, "Bookstores in France are like pharmacies. People go in to find something uplifting or to help them with whatever their needs may be."

That means if readers are looking to better understand and deal with an issue such as climate change or taking positive steps to change their lives, they head to their local bookshop, says Fletcher.

The Red Wheelbarrow, which first opened in 2001, specialises in classic and contemporary literature, gastronomy, children's books in French and English, poetry, history, and politics.

Like Otherland, the Red Wheelbarrow, which reopened in 2018 in the Latin Quarter of the sixth arrondissement opposite the Luxembourg gardens, was able to stay open throughout the pandemic. The Red Wheelbarrow is also in the process of opening a second bookshop on the same street.

"Though at times this was only for a click and collect service, we did provide a human connection, a lifeline for many people who were socially isolated," says Fletcher. At the height of the pandemic Fletcher would hand customers book packages through the store's doorway or deliver them in-person from the big basket on her bicycle.

Fletcher credits many reasons for the supportive book culture in France, including the Loi relative au prix du livre, the law on book prices that set a fixed price for new books back in 1981.

Community is also one of the most important reasons behind The Red Wheelbarrow, says Fletcher.

When she closed her bookshop for personal reasons many years ago, a group of friends and colleagues came together with ten different partners to help her reopen, saying: "The bookstore is not yours, it's the community's," she explains.

Changing markets and new reading concepts

Traditionally, the holiday season has marked a significant sales period that can make or break some small bookstores' bottom line for the entire year. Happily, that's no longer the case for everyone, as people are reading more titles year-round.

"We used to make a big part of our income around Christmas. But that changed, even before the pandemic, which is good because having a bad Christmas is no longer that bad for Otherland," says Kress.

Reflecting the global mood, titles and genres that are trending right now at Otherland include "feelgood titles for escapism and big movie-adaption-books like Frank Herbert'sDune and Isaac Asimov'sFoundation," says Tress, adding that their own recommendations such as Ursula K. Le Guin's classic Left Hand of Darkness has been on their Top Ten list for a long time.

"Also, Kim Stanley Robinson'sThe Ministry for the Future, a tough read about a future in the climate crisis we are facing, is popular," he adds.

One of their popular items is a surprise book package. Based on language (German or English), previous reading, favourite titles, and budget, Otherland puts together a curated surprise book selection for customers. "During the first lockdown we sent out surprise packages like crazy and it's still a bestseller, ordered several times a week," says Kress.

Over at The Red Wheelbarrow in Paris, Fletcher says that literary picks on social media such as Bookstagram and TikTok influence customer choices, as do the winning titles of large literary awards including the Booker, the Nobel, the National Book Award, and the Prix Goncourt.

"As people have more time to read, many are also returning to the classics by Dostoyevsky and Tolstoy, or bestsellers such as Harry Potter that they didn't have time to read before," says Fletcher.

Wolfgang Tress

Disclaimer

Stora Enso Oyj published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 08:21:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about STORA ENSO OYJ
03:22aSTORA ENSO OYJ : Independent bookshops thrive as many people rediscover the joy of reading
PU
12/07STORA ENSO OYJ : receives supplier sustainability award from Tetra Pak for Best Circular S..
PU
12/07STORA ENSO OYJ : Children's books – a success story for the whole family
PU
12/06STORA ENSO OYJ : The first recyclable razors made of Biocomposite
PU
12/03Stora Enso - Does printing make you more productive, 79 per cent of office study survey..
AQ
12/02STORA ENSO OYJ : Does printing make you more productive? 79 per cent of office study surve..
PU
12/01BEVERAGE CARTON : fit for the future
PU
12/01Stora Enso signs a EUR 700 million revolving credit facility linked to sustainability t..
AQ
12/01Stora Enso Signs A EUR 700 Million Revolving Credit Facility Linked to Sustainability T..
CI
11/30STORA ENSO OYJ : New innovation from Stora Enso minimizes plastic in paper cups to help fo..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STORA ENSO OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 9 848 M 11 120 M 11 120 M
Net income 2021 891 M 1 006 M 1 006 M
Net Debt 2021 2 619 M 2 958 M 2 958 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 3,15%
Capitalization 12 843 M 14 436 M 14 501 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,57x
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart STORA ENSO OYJ
Duration : Period :
Stora Enso Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STORA ENSO OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 16,18 €
Average target price 17,20 €
Spread / Average Target 6,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Annica Bresky President & Chief Executive Officer
Seppo Matti Parvi Chief Financial Officer
Antti Mikael Mäkinen Chairman
Teemu Salmi Chief Information Officer
Hock Goh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STORA ENSO OYJ3.42%14 436
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ7.15%19 638
SUZANO S.A.-0.38%13 729
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA5.86%11 708
SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED51.81%7 992
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)4.55%7 416