Published 31 May 2024 Legendary Finnish design house Marimekko turned to Stora Enso for co-creating a new, scalable and recyclable packaging portfolio for a range of their products. The innovative and stylish boxes made of renewable certified materials such as fibre-based corrugated board feature Unikko, Marimekko's most iconic print. Thanks to a worked-through design process, in-house knowledge and production, Stora Enso can provide a fast route from idea to production [...]
