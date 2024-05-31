Stora Enso Oyj is a Finland-based provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper industries. The Company has six divisions: the Packaging Materials division provides renewable packaging materials based on both virgin and recycled fiber, the Packaging Solutions division develops and sells premium fiber-based packaging products and services; the Biomaterials division offers a variety of pulp grades to the paper, board, tissue, textile and hygiene product producers; the Wood Products division is a sawn wood producer and a provider of wood-based solutions to the construction industry; the Forest division manages Stora Ensoâs forest assets in Sweden and is responsible for wood sourcing for Stora Ensoâs Nordic, Baltic and Russian operations and the Paper division, that provides paper products made from recycled and virgin fiber. Stora Enso Oyj operates worldwide.

Sector Paper Packaging