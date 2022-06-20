Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Stora Enso Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STERV   FI0009005961

STORA ENSO OYJ

(STERV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:34 2022-06-20 am EDT
15.90 EUR   +3.94%
10:54aSTORA ENSO OYJ : Maxau Mill's SC Papers meet standards for sustainability
PU
06/17Stora Enso - Which do you prefer, an e-book or physical book
AQ
06/17FACTBOX : Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stora Enso Oyj : Maxau Mill's SC Papers meet standards for sustainability

06/20/2022 | 10:54am EDT
Published 20 June 2022 by Courtney Tenz
Short transport distances, recycled fibres, and biomass energy give Maxau Mill, the second largest producer of SC papers in Europe, a leg up.

The Maxau Mill lies in an ideal location - just to the north of the Black Forest, in a German town near the Rhine River and the border to France. Its close proximity to both the French and German markets offers the mill, the second largest producer of super-calendared (SC) papers in Europe, an unparalleled advantage. With the forest as well as urban woods nearby, Maxau Mill is close to both the sources of fibre and to many who rely on its services.

"Maxau Mill is a geographically well-placed mill with a flexible fibre source and a wide range of SC products so we can serve the market really well. And with a sustainable energy solution, we can find a good balance between quality and sustainability for our customers," says Tomas Larsson, VP Segment News and Book Papers at Stora Enso Papers.

Those shorter delivery distances allow the mill to provide one intangible benefit that other mills cannot offer: time. Reduced times in transit results in a quicker turnaround that extends to the call off for printing - lengthening the amount of time publishers have to sell advertisements and perhaps the number of pages printed in the flyer or leaflet.

"Many magazine or flyer publishers make their money through advertising. Because we are so close to the markets, we can offer customers a shorter gap between the time we go to print and the time it's delivered," says Larsson. That shortened gap makes it easy to create a quality product more quickly.

Mixing fibres to find a product fit for purpose

By using both recycled and virgin fibres and with the capacity to create papers derived from a mixture of the two, the Maxau Mill can work with customers to find the right paper to fulfil the requirements of their jobs. Whether that be through reduced grammage for products that are high frequency with a short lifespan, such as supermarket flyers, or which require enhanced brightness to create an exclusive magazine product, Maxau Mill can find the right paper.

"You can alter the assemblage of the fibres to create a designer product fit for purpose," says Larsson. "So if you require 100% recycled fibres for environmental purposes, you can use that. Or you can create a more exclusive-looking or premium product by mixing the fibres. Our papers are uncoated but by adding gloss via calendaring, we can offer an alternative to coated magazine papers."

With such a variance, the SC papers can be adjusted to best suit customer needs - and respond to the modern demand for papers that are both quality and environmentally-friendly.

Higher standards for sustainability

Lower weights, responsibly sourced fibres, and shorter transit times aren't the only environmental benefits that production at Maxau Mill provides. Larsson notes that with a high share of their own energy production, Stora Enso is in a good position to withstand fluctuations in the energy market. A new steam turbine that went online in 2020 as well as the ability to use biomass for energy has simultaneously increased heat and energy production while reducing carbon emissions in the city of Karlsruhe.

With the capacity to print everything from supermarket flyers to catalogs and stand-alone magazines and skilled professionals able to find just the right mix of fibres for your SC paper printing, Maxau Mill offers something only few other mills can provide.

Disclaimer

Stora Enso Oyj published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 14:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on STORA ENSO OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 11 291 M 11 814 M 11 814 M
Net income 2022 1 270 M 1 329 M 1 329 M
Net Debt 2022 1 941 M 2 031 M 2 031 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,33x
Yield 2022 3,88%
Capitalization 12 116 M 12 677 M 12 677 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
EV / Sales 2023 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart STORA ENSO OYJ
Duration : Period :
Stora Enso Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STORA ENSO OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 15,30 €
Average target price 19,77 €
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Annica Bresky President & Chief Executive Officer
Seppo Matti Parvi Chief Financial Officer
Antti Mikael Mäkinen Chairman
Hock Goh Independent Director
Elisabeth Fleuriot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STORA ENSO OYJ-5.24%12 677
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-8.97%16 998
SUZANO S.A.-18.33%12 891
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-3.08%10 724
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)1.01%6 998
SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-25.27%6 300