Stora Enso Oyj: Notification of Change in Holdings according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (24 May 2024)
May 27, 2024 at 09:59 am EDT
Published: 2024-05-27 15:50:00 CEST
Stora Enso Oyj
Major shareholder announcements
STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 27 May 2024 at 16:50 EEST
Stora Enso Oyj received a notification pursuant to chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Market Act from BlackRock, Inc on 27 May 2024.
On 24 May 2024, BlackRock's total holding, including holding through financial instruments, in Stora Enso's shares increased above the 5 percent threshold.
% of shares and voting rights (total of 7.A)
% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7.B)
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
5.04% shares
Below 5% voting rights
0.11% shares
Below 5% voting rights
5.15% shares
Below 5% voting rights
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
A: Shares and voting rights
Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of shares and voting rights
% of shares and voting rights
Direct
(SMA 9:5)
Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
Direct
(SMA 9:5)
Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009005961
39,711,540 shares
Below 5% voting rights
5.04% shares
Below 5% voting rights
SUBTOTAL A
39,771,540 shares
Below 5% voting rights
5.04% shares
Below 5% voting rights
B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/ Conversion Period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of shares and voting rights
% of shares and voting rights
American Depositary Receipt (US86210M1062)
N/A
N/A
Physical
504,370 shares
Below 5% voting rights
0.06% shares
Below 5% voting rights
Securities Lent
N/A
N/A
Physical
33,360 shares
Below 5% voting rights
0.00% shares
Below 5% voting rights
CFD
N/A
N/A
Cash
343,440 shares
Below 5% voting rights
0.04% shares
Below 5% voting rights
SUBTOTAL B
881,170 shares
Below 5% voting rights
0.11% shares
Below 5% voting rights
Stora Enso has two series of shares. Each A share and every ten R shares carry one vote. Stora Enso has 175,938,609 A shares and 612,681,378 R shares in issue. The Company does not hold its own shares. The total number of Stora Enso shares is 788,619,987 and the total number votes at least 237,206,746.
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity is presented in the enclosed annex.
