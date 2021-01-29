Stora Enso Oyj : Proposals by the Shareholders' Nomination Board for Stora Enso AGM

1 (3)

PROPOSALS BY THE SHAREHOLDERS' NOMINATION BOARD FOR THE STORA ENSO AGM 2021

Stora Enso Shareholders' Nomination Board has been appointed by the AGM to annually prepare proposals concerning the election of Chair, Vice Chair and other members of the Board as well as the remuneration for the Chair, Vice Chair and members of the Board and its committees.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board in 2020 - 2021 comprised four members: Jorma Eloranta (Chair of the Board), Hans Stråberg (Vice Chair of the Board) and two other members appointed by the two largest shareholders, Harri Sailas (Solidium Oy) and Marcus Wallenberg (FAM AB). Marcus Wallenberg was elected Chair of the Shareholders' Nomination Board.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board during its working period 2020 - 2021 convened four (4) times and each member of the Shareholders' Nomination Board attended all the meetings. Shareholders' Nomination Board members Jorma Eloranta and Hans Stråberg have not participated in the decision- making regarding Board remuneration.

The Shareholders Nomination Board makes the following proposals to the Stora Enso AGM 2021:

Remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors

The Shareholders' Nomination Board proposes to the AGM that the annual remuneration for the Chair, Vice Chair and members of the Board of Directors be maintained at the 2020 level and be paid as follows: Chair EUR 197 000, Vice Chair EUR 112 000 and members EUR 76 000.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board also proposes that the annual remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors be paid in Company shares and cash so that 40% will be paid in Stora Enso R shares to be purchased on the Board members' behalf from the market at a price determined in public trading. The shares will be purchased within two weeks of the publication of the interim report for the period 1 January 2021-31 March 2021 or as soon as possible in accordance with applicable legislation. The Company will pay any costs and transfer tax related to the purchase of Company shares.

It is further proposed that the annual remuneration for the members of the Financial and Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Sustainability and Ethics Committee be maintained at the 2020 level and be paid as follows: Chair of Financial and Audit Committee EUR 21 200, members of Financial and Audit Committee EUR 14 800, Chair of Remuneration Committee and Sustainability and Ethics Committee EUR 10 600 and members of Remuneration Committee and Sustainability and Ethics Committee EUR 6 400.

Number of members of the Board of Directors

The Shareholders' Nomination Board proposes to the AGM that the Board of Directors shall have nine

(9) members.

Election of members of the Board of Directors

The Shareholders' Nomination Board proposes to the AGM that of the current members of the Board of Directors, Håkan Buskhe, Elisabeth Fleuriot, Hock Goh, Mikko Helander, Christiane Kuehne, Antti