Stora Enso Oyj : Selfly Store by Stora Enso for automated and unmanned retail

Published 8 February 2021

In 2019, Stora Enso released a turnkey solution for automated and unmanned retail called New Retail by Stora Enso. At the core of the solution are Intelligent Cabinets by Stora Enso, RFID-enabled e-kiosks designed for contactless on-the-go purchasing.

As part of the development of our New Retail offering, Stora Enso is re-branding the solution as Selfly Store by Stora Enso. The new name reflects the self-service shopping feature of the solution, which uniquely merges on and offline consumer retail.

'The interest for innovative retail services is increasing and the COVID-19 pandemic has further highlighted the need for contactless solutions in this space. Self-service technologies enable consumers to take a more active role, while at the same time enabling cost-efficiency advantages of unmanned retail. The Selfly Store by Stora Enso solution is leading the way in taking the New Retail concept to a new level,' says Teemu Salmi, Head of Intelligent Packaging at Stora Enso.

In addition to the new brand name, Stora Enso is releasing a completely renewed Selfly Store web page and online store. This page is designed to provide customers with an understanding of how the Selfly Store solution can take their business to the next level.