Stora Enso Oyj : contributes to a sustainable FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Oberstdorf

Stora Enso is the presenting sponsor of FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Oberstdorf, Germany. During the games, which take between February 23 and March 7, Stora Enso provides renewable products and innovations made from wood to contribute to a world-class sustainable and climate-friendly event.



'The championship settings are very different this year due to the ongoing pandemic, but the opportunity remains to make it a top sustainable sporting event. We are a proud and excited sponsor of the games and will contribute with a selection of our renewable products, as well as involve the local community in activities that support a circular bioeconomy,' says Annette Stube, EVP Sustainability at Stora Enso.



Eco-friendly products

Stora Enso's renewable products are designed to replace plastic and other fossil-based materials. Eco-friendly products used at the games by athletes, coaches, media and event staff include wood-based trophies, podiums, start/finishing gates and the event countdown clock. Stora Enso also provides medal boxes, office paper, food bowls, paper cups and bags, as well as the exclusive box for the official Junghans championship watch, all made from renewable and recyclable materials.



Local community involvement

Stora Enso will support the local community in Oberstdorf through two initiatives. Firstly, tree seedlings will be sponsored to a reforestation project in Oberstdorf close to the cross-country stadium. This activity is done together with Bavarian State Forest. Secondly, the company will arrange a drawing contest at Oberstdorf primary school. This activity is done together with the local organising committee of the championships in Oberstdorf.



Long-term commitment

Stora Enso has a long-term commitment as a sponsor of the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships. Oberstdorf 2021 marks the fourth time the company will sponsor the championships, having served as presenting sponsor for the 2019 event in Seefeld, Austria, and 2017 in Lahti, Finland, as well as being the main sponsor in Falun, Sweden in 2015. Stora Enso will also be the presenting sponsor in Planica, Slovenia 2023 and Trondheim, Norway 2025.



For more information about Stora Enso's presence inthe FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Oberstdorf 2021, visit: https://www.storaenso.com/en/calendar/stora-enso-in-oberstdorf-2021



