Stora Enso Oyj : invests EUR 30 million to reduce CO2 emissions in fluting production

02/20/2023 | 02:40am EST
Published 20 February 2023 by Stora Enso
Stora Enso will invest approximately EUR 30 million in its Heinola Fluting site in Finland to renew the energy set-up and process equipment. After the investment, the site can replace also the remaining fossil-based fuels with renewable bioenergy. This will reduce the site's greenhouse gas emissions with more than 90%.
Stora Enso has set an ambitious environmental goal of halving greenhouse gas emissions from its operations by 2030. By replacing fossil energy sources with renewable energy sources, greenhouse emissions at the Heinola Fluting site will be reduced by approximately 113,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2). Stora Enso's Heinola site produces high-quality fluting material used in corrugated board, serving the global market.

"This investment supports Stora Enso's emissions target, enabling our carbon footprint to reach the lowest levels on the market for Nordic semi-chemical fluting board. As a result, we can help our customers to become more environmental-friendly while at the same time providing them with our premium quality fluting product", says Henna Pääkkönen, Head of Containerboard Business Unit at Stora Enso Packaging Materials.

In addition to significantly cutting the greenhouse gas emissions, the investment will renew the power plant and modernise parts of the site, thus improving the stability and efficiency of the production process. Construction work will begin at the end of 2023 and the investment will be completed in the last quarter of 2024. It will have no personnel impact at the site.

The energy produced at Stora Enso's Heinola Fluting site today provides 95% of the district heating needed by the residents of the city of Heinola. When the investment is completed the source of heating will be almost entirely based on renewable bioenergy.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Stora Enso Oyj published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 07:39:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
