    STERV   FI0009005961

STORA ENSO OYJ

(STERV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29 2022-10-25 am EDT
14.09 EUR   +1.00%
Stora Enso Oyj : joins call for governments to make assessment and disclosure on nature mandatory

10/26/2022 | 12:38am EDT
Published 26 October 2022
Across different industries and value chains, mainstreaming actions on biodiversity and driving common standards is crucial to halt and reverse biodiversity loss.

With UN Biodiversity Conference COP 15 approaching, Stora Enso has signed Business for Nature's business statement asking governments to Make it Mandatory for business and finance to assess and disclose their impacts and dependencies on nature.

Together with other signatories, we believe demanding business for consistent disclosure on nature related performance is essential to effective action. As well as making net-zero commitments, businesses also have a role to play in reversing nature loss, protecting biodiversity and preserving species. Businesses must understand their impacts and dependencies to be able to manage them. And by disclosing, progress can be tracked.

At Stora Enso we are already in action, voluntarily sharing a suite of indicators on our biodiversity performance. This is our starting point as we look to continually evolve and improve both our transparency and performance on biodiversity. We have been working with active biodiversity measures for decades. We want to not only reduce harm, but to leave ecosystems better than we found them.

As part of our sustainability ambition, Stora Enso is committed to achieving a net positive impact on biodiversity in our own forests and plantations by 2050 through active biodiversity management.

Working towards this net-positive goal, we have:

  • Developed and initiated a set of actions towards 2030 to improve biodiversity on species, habitat and landscape levels in our own forests and with private forest owners.
  • Begun to work within and beyond the forest sector to improve biodiversity, through knowledge-sharing and active participation in formulating new policies and standards.

Learn more about our net positive goal on biodiversity and our biodiversity actions and reporting.

Disclaimer

Stora Enso Oyj published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 04:37:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11 722 M 11 692 M 11 692 M
Net income 2022 1 236 M 1 232 M 1 232 M
Net Debt 2022 2 175 M 2 169 M 2 169 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,99x
Yield 2022 4,18%
Capitalization 11 313 M 11 285 M 11 285 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart STORA ENSO OYJ
Duration : Period :
Stora Enso Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STORA ENSO OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 14,09 €
Average target price 17,41 €
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Annica Bresky President & Chief Executive Officer
Seppo Matti Parvi Chief Financial Officer
Antti Mikael Mäkinen Chairman
Hock Goh Independent Director
Elisabeth Fleuriot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STORA ENSO OYJ-13.60%11 285
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ4.60%18 447
SUZANO S.A.-14.46%12 579
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-12.29%8 868
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)-1.77%6 222
EMPRESAS CMPC S.A.-0.21%3 720