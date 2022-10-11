Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Stora Enso Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STERV   FI0009005961

STORA ENSO OYJ

(STERV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:24 2022-10-11 am EDT
13.60 EUR   +1.90%
08:12aStora Enso Oyj : launches building solution for low carbon construction
PU
06:05aCompanies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
10/10Factbox-Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stora Enso Oyj : launches building solution for low carbon construction

10/11/2022 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

To meet the demand for sustainable and innovative construction solutions, Stora Enso launches Sylva™ by Stora Enso. Sylva is a massive wood building kit comprising pre-manufactured, custom-made applications delivered just-in-time to the building site. The solution enables faster construction, reduced costs, more efficient use of raw material and fewer emissions than concrete or steel.

"One of the major reasons why the construction industry's carbon emissions have reached its highest level is its constant over-reliance on carbon-intensive materials such as steel and concrete. Recent engineering innovations based on massive wood will wean the dependence on these materials. Today we can build higher, stronger and lighter than ever with wood, and now we make it even easier thanks to Sylva", says Lars Völkel, EVP and Head of the Wood Products division at Stora Enso.

Sylva is Stora Enso's range of engineered and prefabricated products such as cross-laminated timber (CLT), laminated veneer lumber (LVL) and glued laminated timber (GLT). The Sylva kit includes everything needed to create a modern, sustainable wood structure for low-carbon buildings. The custom-made walls, floors, roofs, stairs, beams and columns optimise the use of massive wood to suit buildings of all typologies and scales for specific project needs.

Stora Enso's automated coating line, being built in Ybbs, Austria, will further enhance the value and quality of the Sylva components by offering high-quality water-based coatings, protecting them against moisture, sunlight, insects and fire. This will result in shorter construction times, decrease costs for construction companies, and provide added value and improved product quality.

"By delivering prefabricated, easy-to-install components to the construction sites, we respond to the increasing trend of off-site construction while offering a solution to the industry's labour shortage. Sylva by Stora Enso is a game-changer for making this happen, replacing concrete and steel with renewable wood to enable a circular, low-carbon construction process", says Mathieu Robert, Head of Building Solutions at Stora Enso.

Wood products can help transform the construction sector from a source of greenhouse gas emissions to a carbon sink. Every cubic meter of wood used as a substitute for non-renewable building materials reduces COemissions by an average of 1.5 tonnes. This carbon stays stored in wooden buildings for generations. Wood as a building material can instantly cut up to 70% of emissions and this way ensure that the construction industry is part of the solution to end global warming.

For further information, please contact:
Cathrine Wallenius
SVP, Communications and Marketing Wood Products, Stora Enso
tel. +46 70 209 2429

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has approximately 22,000 employees and our sales in 2021 were EUR 10.2 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

STORA ENSO OYJ

Disclaimer

Stora Enso Oyj published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2022 12:11:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STORA ENSO OYJ
08:12aStora Enso Oyj : launches building solution for low carbon construction
PU
06:05aCompanies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
10/10Factbox-Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
10/10Invitation to Stora Enso's Q3 2022 results webcast on 21 October 2022
AQ
10/10Stora Enso inaugurates world-class production site for cross-laminated timber
AQ
10/07Stora Enso Opens Cross-laminated Timber Factory In Czech Republic
MT
10/07Stora Enso Oyj : inaugurates world-class production site for cross-laminated timber
PU
10/07Invitation to Stora Enso's Q3 2022 results webcast on 21 October 2022
AQ
09/29Finland's Stora Enso Ties Up with EcoTelligent to Use Mass Timber in Telecom Towers
MT
09/29Stora Enso Oyj : and EcoTelligent partner to advance sustainable wood-based telecom towers
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STORA ENSO OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 11 461 M 11 111 M 11 111 M
Net income 2022 1 229 M 1 192 M 1 192 M
Net Debt 2022 2 166 M 2 099 M 2 099 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,69x
Yield 2022 4,76%
Capitalization 10 678 M 10 352 M 10 352 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart STORA ENSO OYJ
Duration : Period :
Stora Enso Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STORA ENSO OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 13,35 €
Average target price 18,00 €
Spread / Average Target 34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Annica Bresky President & Chief Executive Officer
Seppo Matti Parvi Chief Financial Officer
Antti Mikael Mäkinen Chairman
Hock Goh Independent Director
Elisabeth Fleuriot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STORA ENSO OYJ-17.29%10 352
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-0.15%17 274
SUZANO S.A.-19.73%11 955
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-11.23%8 856
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)0.37%6 284
EMPRESAS CMPC S.A.4.34%3 970