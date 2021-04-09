Log in
STORA ENSO OYJ

(STERV)
Stora Enso Oyj : Invitation to Stora Enso's Q1 results webcast on 23 April 2021

04/09/2021 | 02:08am EDT
Stora Enso will publish its Interim Report January-March 2021 on Friday 23 April 2021 at approximately 08.30 Finnish time (07.30 CEST). The following event will take place later that day:

Webcast and conference call for analysts, investors and media at 14.00 EEST
The webcast and conference call for analysts, investors and media will take place at 14.00-15.00 EEST (13.00 CEST, 12.00 UK time, 07.00 EDT). It will be hosted by President and CEO Annica Bresky, CFO Seppo Parvi, and SVP, Head of Investor Relations Ulla Paajanen, and may be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cujazw3z.

Those analysts and investors who wish to ask questions should join the conference call (details below). All participants can follow the presentation over the webcast.

Media representatives who wish to ask questions after the Interim Report is published, may contact Carl Norell, press officer at Stora Enso at +46 72 2410349.

The link to the webcast will be also available on the Stora Enso website: storaenso.com/investors

Dial-in details for the conference call

Live event at 14.00 EEST
UK +44 (0) 2071 928 338
Finland +358 (0) 923 113 291
Sweden +46 (0) 856 618 467
USA +1 6467 413 167
Confirmation Code: 1618499
Replay Dial-In #:
UK/International +44 (0)3333 009 785
Access Code: 1618499

The conference call replay will be available until Friday 30 April 2021. The webcast will be archived on storaenso.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations.

Media enquiries:
Carl Norell
Press officer
tel. +46 72 2410349

Investor enquiries:
Ulla Paajanen
SVP, Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 40 763 8767

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 23 000 employees, and sales in over 50 countries. Our sales in 2020 were EUR 8.6 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). storaenso.com

STORA ENSO OYJ

Disclaimer

Stora Enso Oyj published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 06:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 8 930 M 10 629 M 10 629 M
Net income 2021 685 M 816 M 816 M
Net Debt 2021 2 793 M 3 324 M 3 324 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
Yield 2021 2,66%
Capitalization 13 125 M 15 621 M 15 622 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 23 189
Free-Float 74,9%
Chart STORA ENSO OYJ
Duration : Period :
Stora Enso Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STORA ENSO OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 17,73 €
Last Close Price 16,30 €
Spread / Highest target 28,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Annica Bresky President & Chief Executive Officer
Seppo Matti Parvi Chief Financial Officer
Jorma Olavi Eloranta Chairman
Teemu Salmi Chief Information Officer
Hans Torgny Stråberg Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STORA ENSO OYJ4.15%15 621
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ2.79%19 881
SUZANO S.A.20.31%16 995
SVENSKA CELLULOSA9.25%12 859
EMPRESAS CMPC S.A.19.73%7 896
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)0.28%7 537
