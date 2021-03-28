Stora Enso Oyj : Promoting renewable solutions through sponsorship

The International Ski Federation (FIS) and presenting sponsor Stora Enso put on a great Nordic World Ski Championship in Oberstdorf, Germany. The event offered a prime spot to showcase Stora Enso's sustainable solutions.
This year, the 2021 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships
presented another prime opportunity to promote eco-friendly, sustainable living. As if we needed more evidence that urgent change is needed, a wild heat wave hit during the competition, driving athletes to create make-shift shorts and t-shirts.
Due to the worldwide pandemic, it was essential to focus on the visibility on TV to reach people on lockdown.
'We put extra efforts on our visibility in the stadiums, on the athletes' bibs, and out on the tracks,' tells Sara Kvarfordh
, project manager for Stora Enso's sponsorship. 'Overall, considering the circumstances, the project went really well. We couldn't do everything we had planned, but we still achieved a lot.' Inspiring paper and wooden products
Even without spectators on the spot due to the pandemic, the event remained a large operation that needed paper, bags and food containers on a daily basis. Stora Enso received much positive feedback on its sustainable solutions, from catering products, to wooden podiums, bespoke packaging and even trophies.
Many complimented the high-quality product designs. The winner trophies, created in collaboration with local artist couple Martin
and Martina Fritz
, were particularly popular. The Austrian TV sender ORF even kept a trophy in their studio.
'Our Multicopy Zero
, a certified carbon-neutral paper, was a popular choice amongst the various committees and organisations,' adds Kvarfordh. 'FIS used it for official print outs, and it was the main paper supply for the media centre.'
The drawing competition arranged for local school children also used Multicopy Zero. As a reward, the eight young winners received a video greeting from their favourite athlete at the championships. 'Community activities that raise awareness of eco-friendly options are an important part of our sponsorship,' notes Kvarfordh. Committed to sustainability
The FIS sponsorship is about more than the sustainability of the event.
'We want to contribute to the long-term sustainability of the local community hosting the champions,' Kvarfordh highlights.
This year Stora Enso
is working on a local reforestation initiative managed by the Bavarian State Forest, an established wood supplier for Stora Enso mills. The reforestation begins with 700 silver fur seedlings from Stora Enso that will be planted this spring.
Stora Enso always try to find partners like this to make an impact through cooperation. This ensures the results are both positive and long-lasting.
The FIS sponsorship continues to provide Stora Enso a world-stage for demonstrating what can be done with a tree. Thanks to a long-term sponsorship commitment, Stora Enso will be back in 2023.
'At events like this, we can contribute in so many different ways,' says Kvarfordh. 'Each time we improve as a sponsor as well, learning from local groups and gaining new ideas for future initiatives.'
'Through our products and our expertise in sustainability, we aim to help FIS deliver world-class sustainable events and show the world Stora Enso is serious about combating global warming and making a meaningful impact for future generations.'