Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD  >  Stora Enso Oyj    STERV   FI0009005961

STORA ENSO OYJ

(STERV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stora Enso Oyj : Promoting renewable solutions through sponsorship

03/28/2021 | 04:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Published 26 March 2021 by Randel Wells
The International Ski Federation (FIS) and presenting sponsor Stora Enso put on a great Nordic World Ski Championship in Oberstdorf, Germany. The event offered a prime spot to showcase Stora Enso's sustainable solutions.
This year, the 2021 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships presented another prime opportunity to promote eco-friendly, sustainable living. As if we needed more evidence that urgent change is needed, a wild heat wave hit during the competition, driving athletes to create make-shift shorts and t-shirts.

Due to the worldwide pandemic, it was essential to focus on the visibility on TV to reach people on lockdown.

'We put extra efforts on our visibility in the stadiums, on the athletes' bibs, and out on the tracks,' tells Sara Kvarfordh, project manager for Stora Enso's sponsorship. 'Overall, considering the circumstances, the project went really well. We couldn't do everything we had planned, but we still achieved a lot.'

Inspiring paper and wooden products

Even without spectators on the spot due to the pandemic, the event remained a large operation that needed paper, bags and food containers on a daily basis. Stora Enso received much positive feedback on its sustainable solutions, from catering products, to wooden podiums, bespoke packaging and even trophies.

Many complimented the high-quality product designs. The winner trophies, created in collaboration with local artist couple Martin and Martina Fritz, were particularly popular. The Austrian TV sender ORF even kept a trophy in their studio.

'Our Multicopy Zero, a certified carbon-neutral paper, was a popular choice amongst the various committees and organisations,' adds Kvarfordh. 'FIS used it for official print outs, and it was the main paper supply for the media centre.'

The drawing competition arranged for local school children also used Multicopy Zero. As a reward, the eight young winners received a video greeting from their favourite athlete at the championships. 'Community activities that raise awareness of eco-friendly options are an important part of our sponsorship,' notes Kvarfordh.

Committed to sustainability

The FIS sponsorship is about more than the sustainability of the event.

'We want to contribute to the long-term sustainability of the local community hosting the champions,' Kvarfordh highlights.

This year Stora Enso is working on a local reforestation initiative managed by the Bavarian State Forest, an established wood supplier for Stora Enso mills. The reforestation begins with 700 silver fur seedlings from Stora Enso that will be planted this spring.

Stora Enso always try to find partners like this to make an impact through cooperation. This ensures the results are both positive and long-lasting.

The FIS sponsorship continues to provide Stora Enso a world-stage for demonstrating what can be done with a tree. Thanks to a long-term sponsorship commitment, Stora Enso will be back in 2023.

'At events like this, we can contribute in so many different ways,' says Kvarfordh. 'Each time we improve as a sponsor as well, learning from local groups and gaining new ideas for future initiatives.'

'Through our products and our expertise in sustainability, we aim to help FIS deliver world-class sustainable events and show the world Stora Enso is serious about combating global warming and making a meaningful impact for future generations.'

Disclaimer

Stora Enso Oyj published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2021 20:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about STORA ENSO OYJ
04:34pSTORA ENSO OYJ  : Promoting renewable solutions through sponsorship
PU
03/25STORA ENSO OYJ  : YM Group creates new revenue streams by substituting plastic w..
PU
03/23STORA ENSO OYJ  : NeoLigno® by Stora Enso on display at U-Joints exhibition
PU
03/22STORA ENSO OYJ : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/19STORA ENSO OYJ  : BoD Chair 2020 Jorma Eloranta's speech
PU
03/19STORA ENSO OYJ  : Annual General Meeting and decisions by the Board of Directors
PU
03/19STORA ENSO OYJ  : Annual General Meeting and decisions by the Board of Directors
AQ
03/18STORA ENSO OYJ  : - New wooden educational buildings in Finland wood constructio..
AQ
03/17STORA ENSO OYJ  : New wooden educational buildings in Finland – wood const..
PU
03/17SAMPO OYJ  : Proposals Of Sampo Plc's Board Of -2-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 900 M 10 491 M 10 491 M
Net income 2021 676 M 797 M 797 M
Net Debt 2021 2 797 M 3 297 M 3 297 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,5x
Yield 2021 2,60%
Capitalization 13 440 M 15 851 M 15 844 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,82x
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 23 189
Free-Float 74,9%
Chart STORA ENSO OYJ
Duration : Period :
Stora Enso Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STORA ENSO OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 17,58 €
Last Close Price 16,71 €
Spread / Highest target 25,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Annica Bresky President & Chief Executive Officer
Seppo Matti Parvi Chief Financial Officer
Jorma Olavi Eloranta Chairman
Teemu Salmi Chief Information Officer
Hans Torgny Stråberg Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STORA ENSO OYJ6.81%15 337
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ7.06%20 487
SUZANO S.A.23.98%17 501
SVENSKA CELLULOSA11.24%12 682
EMPRESAS CMPC S.A.23.26%8 034
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)-0.56%7 305
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ