Stora Enso Oyj : invests EUR 47 million in improving competitiveness of the paper and pulp production sites in Sweden and Finland

Published 16 June 2021

Stora Enso has decided to invest EUR 21 million to improve the competitiveness and environmental performance of the Anjala-Ingerois production sites in Finland. Stora Enso will also invest EUR 26 million in modernising the pulp production at Nymölla in Sweden.

The goal of the investment at Anjala paper and Ingerois board production sites is to reduce the emissions and to ensure flexible use of different fuel mixtures in heat production. The project work is planned to start during the second quarter of 2021 and to be completed in the third quarter of 2023.

The project at Nymölla is the second modernisation step towards making the pulp production process more competitive and sustainable for the future. The objective of the investment is to increase the annual softwood pulp production capacity from approximately 220 000 tonnes to 245 000 tonnes. The modernisation is planned to start during the second quarter of 2021 and to be completed in the third quarter of 2022.

'These investments will improve the competitiveness of both sites and at the same time contribute to our sustainability performance,' says Kati ter Horst, Executive Vice President, Paper division at Stora Enso.