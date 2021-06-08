Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Stora Enso Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STERV   FI0009005961

STORA ENSO OYJ

(STERV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stora Enso Oyj : plants more than 48 million tree seedlings in Nordic forests in 2021

06/08/2021 | 05:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Published 8 June 2021
It is the busiest time of the year, when our Nordic forests are being regenerated by planting or seeding. This year, Stora Enso will plant a total of more than 48 million tree seedlings in Finland, Sweden, Russia and Estonia. In northern forests, the planting season is typically about 150 days long, which means that, during this year's planting season, about 320 000 seedlings are planted every day.

Using cultivated plants and seeds, forests can grow as much as 20% faster than they would naturally. This means added value for forest owners and Stora Enso, as well as for nature and the climate. In 2020, Stora Enso invested 68 million euros in forest growth.

In 2021, Stora Enso and Tornator are, together, planting 14 million seedlings in Finland. In Sweden, where Stora Enso owns approximately 1.4 million hectares of forest and where seedlings are delivered from Stora Enso's own nurseries, the company is planting 33 million seedlings. Russia follows, with approximately 850 000 plants in Carelia and 250 000 in Novgorod. In Estonia, Stora Enso is planting around 31 000 seedlings in private forests.

Healthy and growing forests mitigate climate change impacts, and with sustainable forest management, including planting, the role of forests in this can be enhanced further. Only growing forests absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store carbon throughout their lifetime. Carbon stays in the fibers when the tree is used in wood-based products, such as building elements, books and packaging - and it stays there even when these products are recycled.

'Planting and following forestry work are the most important climate actions that can be carried out in the forest. The more trees grow, the more they absorb carbon dioxide,' says Kari Kuusniemi, Forest Service Manager at Wood Supply Finland.

'Properly timed and implemented forest management measures increase the growth and vitality of the forest. Therefore we always strive to keep forests healthy while promoting biodiversity and other aspects of sustainable forestry. We want to ensure that our forests are fit for the future,' says Jari Suominen, Executive Vice President, Forest Division.


Disclaimer

Stora Enso Oyj published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 09:52:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about STORA ENSO OYJ
05:53aSTORA ENSO OYJ  : plants more than 48 million tree seedlings in Nordic forests i..
PU
05/27STORA ENSO OYJ  : Sells Sachsen Mill To Model Group For $42.7 Million
MT
05/27STORA ENSO OYJ  : divests its Sachsen Mill in Germany
AQ
05/21STORA ENSO OYJ  : Changes in SEB's Group Executive Committee
AQ
05/21STORA ENSO OYJ  : Educating the next generation of construction experts in a woo..
PU
05/21STORA ENSO OYJ  : - New study recognizes the successful Atlantic rainforest rest..
AQ
05/20STORA ENSO OYJ  : inaugurates its renewed containerboard mill in Oulu, Finland
PU
05/20STORA ENSO OYJ  : New study recognizes the successful Atlantic rainforest restor..
PU
05/20STORA ENSO OYJ  : partners with Vogue Scandinavia for eco-friendly fashion media
PU
05/19SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN  : Changes in SEB's Group Executive Committee
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9 139 M 11 131 M 11 131 M
Net income 2021 678 M 826 M 826 M
Net Debt 2021 2 742 M 3 340 M 3 340 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
Yield 2021 3,05%
Capitalization 12 073 M 14 725 M 14 705 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,62x
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart STORA ENSO OYJ
Duration : Period :
Stora Enso Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STORA ENSO OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 17,68 €
Last Close Price 14,87 €
Spread / Highest target 34,5%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Annica Bresky President & Chief Executive Officer
Seppo Matti Parvi Chief Financial Officer
Jorma Olavi Eloranta Chairman
Teemu Salmi Chief Information Officer
Hans Torgny Stråberg Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STORA ENSO OYJ-4.99%14 725
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ4.50%20 711
SUZANO S.A.1.64%15 907
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-5.27%11 571
SCG PACKAGING36.14%7 772
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)-2.26%7 707