STORA ENSO OYJ

(STERV)
Stora Enso Oyj : pellet packaging wins global Worldstar design award

01/08/2021 | 03:10am EST
STORA ENSO OYJ PRESS RELEASE 8 January 2021 at 10.00 EET

Stora Enso's design for eco-friendly pellet packaging was awarded with a prestigious Worldstar award. The renewable and recyclable packaging is designed for heavy use in transporting and warehousing of wood pellets for heating. The awarded packaging is a sustainable alternative to the standard plastic bag used in the pellet industry.

In the packaging design work, special attention was paid to usability, recyclability and visual appearance. The 12 kg pellet box, which replaces a plastic bag, is easy to bring home from the store thanks to the carrying handle. The packaging is a collaboration between Finnish packaging designer Karoliina Pennanen and the Stora Enso Packaging Automation team.

'The pellet packaging is a good example of how clever design can help replace plastics with renewable, recyclable and low-carbon material', says Tom Lind, SVP Head of Corrugated Nordics at Stora Enso.'The packaging provides strong usability advantages compared to alternative pellets packaging, enabling easier carrying and pouring as well as more compact storage.'

About the Worldstar awards

The WorldStar Competition is one of the major events of the World Packaging Organisation (WPO) and is the pre-eminent international award in packaging. WorldStar awards are based on the judges' consensus that a pack is superior in its category and market and better in its class in execution or innovation by comparison to others. The judging panel consists of country representatives from WPO and one representative from the International Packaging Press Organisation.

The 2021 awards received 345 entries from 35 countries around the world.

For further information, please contact:
Eeva Taimisto
SVP Communications, Packaging Solutions division
tel. +358 40 172 38 32

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 25 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our sales in 2019 were EUR 10.1 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

Contacts

