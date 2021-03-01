Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Stora Enso Oyj    STERV   FI0009005961

STORA ENSO OYJ

(STERV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stora Enso Oyj : share-based long-term incentive plan for 2021 – 2023

03/01/2021 | 02:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 1 March 2021 at 9.00 EET

Stora Enso is launching a new plan for 2021-2023 under its share-based long-term incentive programme. The purpose of the plan is to incentivise and align management with shareholder interests and the long-term strategy of the Company. This is done through setting measurable financial long-term targets as well as through encouraging personal share ownership.

The long-term share incentive plan consists of performance shares with a three-year performance period as well as restricted shares with a three-year retainment period, which is followed by the payment of the potentially attained share reward.

The earning criterion for the Performance Share Plan is Economic Value Added (50% target weight) and Earnings Per Share (50% target weight) during the period of 2021-2023. The target levels for EVA and EPS are decided and set ahead of each one-year period. The outcomes for each one-year period are accumulated, and the payout will be calculated based on the accumulated targets and outcomes after the three-year period. Share rewards will be paid in Stora Enso R shares, where legally possible.

The long-term share incentive plan for the period 2021-2023 covers a maximum of 300 employees. The long-term share incentive plan for members of the Stora Enso Group Leadership Team consists of performance shares only. The commencement and payment of the plan is conditional on approval by the Board of Directors.

The maximum value of the plan is set to be 17 MEUR at grant, which corresponds to 1 041 347 shares at the share price on 26 February 2021.

In connection with the execution of the plan no new shares will be issued, and there is no dilutive effect on the number of Stora Enso's registered shares. Besides the attainment of the performance criteria, the share reward is subject to the continuation of the employment. The share rewards earned within the plan for 2021-2023 will be delivered in 2024. Applicable taxes will be deducted before shares are delivered to the employees.

For further information, please contact:
Ulrika Lilja
EVP, Communications and Marketing
tel. +46 72 221 9228

Investor enquiries:
Ulla Paajanen
SVP, Investor Relations
tel. +358 40 763 8767

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 23 000 employees, and sales in over 50 countries. Our sales in 2020 were EUR 8.6 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). storaenso.com/investors

STORA ENSO OYJ

Share this on
Contacts

For further information, please contact:
Ulrika Lilja
EVP, Communications and Marketing
tel. +46 72 221 9228

Investor enquiries:
Ulla Paajanen
SVP, Investor Relations
tel. +358 40 763 8767

Disclaimer

Stora Enso Oyj published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 07:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about STORA ENSO OYJ
02:08aSTORA ENSO OYJ : share-based long-term incentive plan for 2021 – 2023
PU
02:01aSTORA ENSO OYJ : 's share-based long-term incentive plan for 2021 - 2023
AQ
02/28PAPER PLANNERS : 7 good reasons to plan your week on paper
PU
02/28SOFTPROOFING : a fast print proof service by Stora Enso goes cloud-based to supp..
PU
02/27STORA ENSO OYJ : Canon sees the future of book publishing in smart books
PU
02/26PAPER PLANNERS : 7 good reasons to plan your week on paper
PU
02/26SOFTPROOFING : a fast print proof service by Stora Enso goes cloud-based to supp..
PU
02/25STORA ENSO OYJ : - Carbon-neutral packaging answers the call of ecommerce consum..
AQ
02/25STORA ENSO OYJ : - Canon sees the future of book publishing in smart books
AQ
02/24STORA ENSO OYJ : Carbon-neutral packaging answers the call of ecommerce consumer..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 924 M 10 777 M 10 777 M
Net income 2021 656 M 792 M 792 M
Net Debt 2021 2 789 M 3 368 M 3 368 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
Yield 2021 2,66%
Capitalization 12 914 M 15 625 M 15 595 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,76x
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 23 189
Free-Float 74,9%
Chart STORA ENSO OYJ
Duration : Period :
Stora Enso Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STORA ENSO OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 16,88 €
Last Close Price 16,33 €
Spread / Highest target 22,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Annica Bresky President & Chief Executive Officer
Seppo Matti Parvi Chief Financial Officer
Jorma Olavi Eloranta Chairman
Teemu Salmi Chief Information Officer
Hans Torgny Stråberg Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STORA ENSO OYJ4.35%15 625
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ3.71%20 391
SUZANO S.A.24.99%17 702
SVENSKA CELLULOSA1.36%12 128
HOLMEN AB-5.64%7 291
EMPRESAS CMPC S.A.12.84%7 273
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ