STORA ENSO OYJ

(STERV)
Stora Enso Oyj : showcases the future of sustainable buildings at BAU 2023

04/18/2023 | 04:33am EDT
Published 18 April 2023
Stora Enso, a leading provider of sustainable wood-based building solutions, showcases Sylva™, its latest product brand for low carbon construction for the first time at BAU 2023. Sylva™ by Stora Enso offers a range of prefabricated wood-based products to tackle major issues facing the industry today by reducing emissions, enabling faster construction times and offering a more efficient use of raw materials. Exhibiting from 17-22 April at Hall B5, stand 338, visitors will experience, see and touch the Sylva Walls, Floors, Stairs and Beams and connect with experts to understand more about building with wood.

Munich, Germany, April 2023: Sylva, Stora Enso's range of prefabricated wood-based elements for low-carbon buildings, is challenging the traditional construction industry by making it more sustainable and easier to build big in wood. As every Sylva element is tailor-made, it is possible to build various building typologies (multi-storey residential, offices, industrial, schools) at any scale. All the wood used for the Sylva Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) and Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) elements (Walls, Floors, Roofs, Stairs, Beams and Columns) comes from sustainably managed European forests.

"The construction industry needs to change. Today it accounts for 37% of global energy related carbon emissions*, and this cannot continue. Wood products can help transform the construction sector from a source of greenhouse gas emissions to a carbon sink. As one of the market leaders within wood construction we see a responsibility to share our knowledge within the construction industry and further support our peers with solutions that enable faster construction, reduced costs, more efficient use of raw material and fewer emissions than concrete or steel," said Eduard Reutner, SVP, Head of Sales at Stora Enso Wood Products.

Bernd Troppmann, Sales Director Building Solutions Central Europe at Stora Enso Wood Products adds "BAU is the world's leading construction sector trade fair and we are pleased to share the future of sustainable construction with all the visitors. Sylva, showcased for the first time, will help accelerate the change our industry needs."

Stora Enso stand at BAU 2023 is designed as a space to facilitate two-way dialogue, where thought leaders, leading architects and developers could share views and perspectives on sustainable architecture and construction. Offering a truly educational experience to the visitors, Stora Enso experts are answering questions on the practicalities of building with wood. In addition to the mass timber building solutions, all visitors can visually see how new projects and wooden buildings could be made possible with the help of digital tools and building concepts developed by Stora Enso.

*Source: Global ABC: 2022 Global Status Report for Buildings and Construction

This is Stora Enso

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Sustainability is integral in Stora Enso's business strategy - it is at the core of what we do. Stora Enso has approximately 21 000 employees and our sales in 2022 were EUR 11.7 billion.

The Stora Enso Wood Products division is the largest sawn wood producer in Europe and a leading provider of sustainable wood-based solutions for the global construction industry. Our growing Building Solutions business offers building concepts and a full range of products to support low-carbon construction. We develop services and digital tools to simplify the design and construction of buildings with wood. Additionally, we offer applications for windows and doors, and pellets for sustainable heating solutions.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Stora Enso Oyj published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 08:32:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
