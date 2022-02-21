Stora Enso Oyj : supplies renewable wood materials to Sweden's National Museum of Science and Technology

The construction of Wisdome Stockholm, a scientific experience arena, is now underway. The building at Sweden's National Museum of Science and Technology in Stockholm has a pioneering design and will be a landmark object for sustainable and climate-smart construction in wood. Stora Enso is the main partner and delivers wood construction materials to Wisdome Stockholm.

Wisdome Stockholm is a spectacular wooden building design of 1,325 square meters with a unique vaulted roof. Inside the building, there is a globe-shaped dome theatre of 21.6 meters in diameter hosting a 3D cinema with a spherical screen.

"We are a proud supplier to this ground-breaking project. Wisdome Stockholm pushes the boundaries and shows what is possible to create with wood as a climate-friendly construction material. Through unique projects like this we can strengthen our customer offering as well as our leading position within renewable construction materials," says Per Lyrvall, Country Manager Sweden, Stora Enso.

Stora Enso supplies CLT (Cross Laminated Timber) and LVL (Laminated Veneer Lumber), which can replace traditional building materials such as steel and concrete. Several of Stora Enso's digital solutions in wood construction will also be used in the project, such as the assembly app CLT 360+, the moisture sensors Wiiste and the calculation tool Calculatis.

Stora Enso is Europe's largest supplier of wood products and has delivered wood materials to around 20,000 construction projects worldwide. In addition to being the only renewable building material, building in wood halves the construction time and reduces transport to the construction site by up to 80 percent. Stora Enso's wood products come from sustainable managed forests.

The ground-breaking ceremony for Wisdome Stockholm took place on 21 February with Sweden's Minister of Culture Jeanette Gustafsdotter together with partners in the project. The inauguration of Wisdome Stockholm is planned for 2023.

Key facts about Wisdome Stockholm

Official start of construction: 2022

Estimated opening: 2023

Location: Sweden's National Museum of Science and Technology, Stockholm

Size of the building: 1,325 square meters

Dome size: 21.6 meters in diameter, 12.2 meters high

Number of seats in the dome theatre: 100

Main partner and supplier of wood materials: Stora Enso

Architect: Elding Oscarson

Specialist Timber contractor: Blumer Lehmann

Construction contractor: Oljibe

Partners: Ericsson, Vectura, NIBE

Financiers: Wallenberg Foundations, Erling-Perssons Foundation, Stora Foundation, Fritz Öst Foundation

Wisdome is a national initiative where Sweden's five leading science centers collaborate; Malmö Museums, Universeum in Gothenburg, Curiosum in Umeå, Tekniska museet in Stockholm with Visualization Center C in Norrköping as the hub of the collaboration.

For further information, please contact:

Sara Kvarfordh

Communication Manager, Stora Enso

sara.kvarfordh@storaenso.com

tel. +46 70 234 45 90

