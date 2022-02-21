Log in
Stora Enso Oyj : supplies renewable wood materials to Sweden's National Museum of Science and Technology

02/21/2022 | 06:11am EST
The construction of Wisdome Stockholm, a scientific experience arena, is now underway. The building at Sweden's National Museum of Science and Technology in Stockholm has a pioneering design and will be a landmark object for sustainable and climate-smart construction in wood. Stora Enso is the main partner and delivers wood construction materials to Wisdome Stockholm.

Wisdome Stockholm is a spectacular wooden building design of 1,325 square meters with a unique vaulted roof. Inside the building, there is a globe-shaped dome theatre of 21.6 meters in diameter hosting a 3D cinema with a spherical screen.

"We are a proud supplier to this ground-breaking project. Wisdome Stockholm pushes the boundaries and shows what is possible to create with wood as a climate-friendly construction material. Through unique projects like this we can strengthen our customer offering as well as our leading position within renewable construction materials," says Per Lyrvall, Country Manager Sweden, Stora Enso.

Stora Enso supplies CLT (Cross Laminated Timber) and LVL (Laminated Veneer Lumber), which can replace traditional building materials such as steel and concrete. Several of Stora Enso's digital solutions in wood construction will also be used in the project, such as the assembly app CLT 360+, the moisture sensors Wiiste and the calculation tool Calculatis.

Stora Enso is Europe's largest supplier of wood products and has delivered wood materials to around 20,000 construction projects worldwide. In addition to being the only renewable building material, building in wood halves the construction time and reduces transport to the construction site by up to 80 percent. Stora Enso's wood products come from sustainable managed forests.

The ground-breaking ceremony for Wisdome Stockholm took place on 21 February with Sweden's Minister of Culture Jeanette Gustafsdotter together with partners in the project. The inauguration of Wisdome Stockholm is planned for 2023.

Key facts about Wisdome Stockholm
Official start of construction: 2022
Estimated opening: 2023
Location: Sweden's National Museum of Science and Technology, Stockholm
Size of the building: 1,325 square meters
Dome size: 21.6 meters in diameter, 12.2 meters high
Number of seats in the dome theatre: 100
Main partner and supplier of wood materials: Stora Enso
Architect: Elding Oscarson
Specialist Timber contractor: Blumer Lehmann
Construction contractor: Oljibe
Partners: Ericsson, Vectura, NIBE
Financiers: Wallenberg Foundations, Erling-Perssons Foundation, Stora Foundation, Fritz Öst Foundation

Wisdome is a national initiative where Sweden's five leading science centers collaborate; Malmö Museums, Universeum in Gothenburg, Curiosum in Umeå, Tekniska museet in Stockholm with Visualization Center C in Norrköping as the hub of the collaboration.

For further information, please contact:
Sara Kvarfordh
Communication Manager, Stora Enso
sara.kvarfordh@storaenso.com
tel. +46 70 234 45 90

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has approximately 22,000 employees and our sales in 2021 were EUR 10.2 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

STORA ENSO OYJ

Disclaimer

Stora Enso Oyj published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 11:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
