STORA ENSO : Q2 profitability collapsed; guidance points to pain being sustained

Stora Enso Oyj is a Finland-based provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper industries. The Company has six divisions: the Packaging Materials division provides renewable packaging materials based on both virgin and recycled fiber, the Packaging Solutions division develops and sells premium fiber-based packaging products and services; the Biomaterials division offers a variety of pulp grades to the paper, board, tissue, textile and hygiene product producers; the Wood Products division is a sawn wood producer and a provider of wood-based solutions to the construction industry; the Forest division manages Stora Enso's forest assets in Sweden and is responsible for wood sourcing for Stora Enso's Nordic, Baltic and Russian operations and the Paper division, that provides paper products made from recycled and virgin fiber. Stora Enso Oyj operates worldwide.

Sector Paper Products