  1. Markets
  2. Stock Finlande
  3. Stora Enso Oyj
  4. News
  5. Stora Enso : Q2 profitability collapsed; guidance points to pain being sustained
Security STERV

STORA ENSO OYJ

Equities STERV FI0009005961

Add to a list

To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04:01:04 2023-08-01 am EDT Intraday chart for Stora Enso Oyj 5-day change 1st Jan Change
11.22 EUR +0.54% +2.19% -15.02%
09:40am STORA ENSO : Q2 profitability collapsed; guidance points to pain being sustained Alphavalue
Jul. 25 Nordic Stocks Closed Up Tuesday; Sweco Series a Topped Leaders DJ

STORA ENSO : Q2 profitability collapsed; guidance points to pain being sustained

Today at 03:40 am

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Stora Enso Oyj

STORA ENSO : Q2 profitability collapsed; guidance points to pain being sustained Alphavalue
Nordic Stocks Closed Up Tuesday; Sweco Series a Topped Leaders DJ
STORA ENSO : Q2 profitability collapsed; the guidance points to the pain being sustained Alphavalue
Tech spreads out ZB
Transcript : Stora Enso Oyj, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 21, 2023 CI
US Futures Rise, European Stocks Mixed DJ
Stora Enso Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Stora Enso Oyj Reiterates Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2023 CI
Nordic Shares Moved Upward Wednesday; Storskogen Group Series B Climbed Highest DJ
Decline Hits Europe Materials ETF Market, Driven by Negative Performances of Key Companies TI
Mega Hout B.V. signed an agreement to acquire wood products DIY (Do It Yourself) unit in Amsterdam from Stora Enso Oyj. CI
ABB Wins Contract to Deliver Sectional Drive Systems for Stora Enso's Finnish Mill MT
Stora Enso, Tetra Pak Invest EUR29 Million in New Recycling Line Project in Poland MT
Europe Materials ETFs Experience Negative Performance on June 20, 2023 TI
Stora Enso Opens New Dutch Corrugated Packaging Production Factory MT
Appetite for Risk Surges ZB
European Commission Closes Its Investigation into the Wood Pulp Sector CI
Stora Enso to Shutter Facilities, Cut Staff Amid Global Restructuring MT
Stora Enso to cut 1,150 jobs in restructuring RE
EU closes antitrust probe in wood pulp sector for lack of evidence RE
EU antitrust regulators close investigation into wood pulp makers RE
Stora Enso to Close Paper Line at Finnish Site MT
Stora Enso Completes Negotiations At Anjalankoski Production Unit Concerning the Closure of One Paper Line CI
Stora Enso Raises EUR1 Billion via Green Bonds Issue MT
Companies sell their businesses in Russia RE

Chart Stora Enso Oyj

Chart Stora Enso Oyj
More charts

Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj is a Finland-based provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper industries. The Company has six divisions: the Packaging Materials division provides renewable packaging materials based on both virgin and recycled fiber, the Packaging Solutions division develops and sells premium fiber-based packaging products and services; the Biomaterials division offers a variety of pulp grades to the paper, board, tissue, textile and hygiene product producers; the Wood Products division is a sawn wood producer and a provider of wood-based solutions to the construction industry; the Forest division manages Stora Enso's forest assets in Sweden and is responsible for wood sourcing for Stora Enso's Nordic, Baltic and Russian operations and the Paper division, that provides paper products made from recycled and virgin fiber. Stora Enso Oyj operates worldwide.
Sector
Paper Products
Calendar
2023-08-16 - LEPAA Exhibition
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
11.16EUR
Average target price
12.73EUR
Spread / Average Target
+14.11%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Paper Products

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
STORA ENSO OYJ
Chart Analysis Stora Enso Oyj
-15.32% 9 810 M $
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA
Chart Analysis Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA
+5.53% 9 362 M $
SUZANO S.A.
Chart Analysis Suzano S.A.
-0.35% 12 849 M $
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)
Chart Analysis Holmen AB (publ)
-2.51% 6 288 M $
EMPRESAS CMPC S.A.
Chart Analysis Empresas CMPC S.A.
+16.96% 4 922 M $
OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Oji Holdings Corporation
+6.63% 3 912 M $
METSÄ BOARD OYJ
Chart Analysis Metsä Board Oyj
-16.26% 2 941 M $
THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY
Chart Analysis The Navigator Company
-8.11% 2 499 M $
XIANHE CO.,LTD.
Chart Analysis Xianhe Co.,Ltd.
-25.66% 2 238 M $
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ
Chart Analysis UPM-Kymmene Oyj
-13.88% 17 691 M $
Other Paper Products
Discover our Free Content to Help You Better Understand the Stock Market.
100% Free Registration
fermer