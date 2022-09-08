Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Stora Enso Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STERV   FI0009005961

STORA ENSO OYJ

(STERV)
  Report
2022-09-08
14.07 EUR   +0.45%
Stora Enso buys Dutch packaging company De Jong

09/08/2022
HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finnish forestry group Stora Enso said on Thursday it had agreed to buy Dutch packaging company De Jong for an enterprise value of 1.02 billion euros ($1.02 billion) which includes 250 million in lease liabilities.

Stora Enso said the addition would increase its corrugated packaging capacity by around 1,200 million square metres (m2) to more than 2,000 million, including De Jong Packaging Group's ongoing expansion projects.

"This acquisition will advance Stora Enso's strategic direction, accelerate revenue growth and build market share in renewable packaging in Europe," it said.

Stora said it expected to finalise the deal in early 2023.

($1 = 1.0002 euros)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Anna Ringstrom)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11 413 M 11 357 M 11 357 M
Net income 2022 1 198 M 1 192 M 1 192 M
Net Debt 2022 1 935 M 1 926 M 1 926 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,40x
Yield 2022 4,39%
Capitalization 11 132 M 11 078 M 11 078 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 85,4%
Managers and Directors
Annica Bresky President & Chief Executive Officer
Seppo Matti Parvi Chief Financial Officer
Antti Mikael Mäkinen Chairman
Hock Goh Independent Director
Elisabeth Fleuriot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STORA ENSO OYJ-13.23%11 078
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-1.20%17 466
SUZANO S.A.-25.17%11 248
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-7.25%9 707
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)1.73%6 673
SCG PACKAGING-22.38%6 319