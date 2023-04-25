Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Stora Enso Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STERV   FI0009005961

STORA ENSO OYJ

(STERV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:25:35 2023-04-25 am EDT
11.31 EUR   +0.71%
02:58aStora Enso profit more than halves on weak demand, high costs
RE
01:31aStora Enso Oyj Interim Report January-march 2023 : Due to the worsened market outlook actions are taken to protect margins and manage costs
AQ
04/24Stora Enso - Securing Europe's EV battery supply chain with a fossil-free pulp side stream
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stora Enso profit more than halves on weak demand, high costs

04/25/2023 | 02:58am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Stora Enso company logo is seen near a packaging mill in Riga

(Reuters) -Finnish forestry firm Stora Enso reported a 53% slump in first-quarter earnings on Tuesday, citing cost pressures and a fall in demand for packaging.

"Demand for most of our products is weak or weakening and market uncertainties are persisting," Chief Executive Annica Bresky said in a statement, adding the company's January-March results were "very disappointing."

Last week Stora Enso cut its full-year guidance, saying soaring costs would result in operational profit falling by more than half for 2023, compared to 1.89 billion euros ($2.09 billion) reported for 2022.

Falling global demand for pulp and container boards and weaker-than-expected recovery in China has hit the Nordic forestry sector, leading Finnish rival Metsa Board to cut its full-year guidance earlier in April.

Stora Enso reported a quarterly operational profit of 234 million euros against 503 million euros booked for the first three months of 2022.

The result is weak, even post lower guidance, Jefferies analysts wrote in a note to clients.

Quarterly sales came at 2.72 million euros, just 2.7% below the 2.80 billion the company booked in the comparable period of 2022.

But the high costs of energy and wood along with transport workers' strikes in Finland resulted in the adjusted operational margin for the period slumping to 8.6% from 18%.

The company has seen slower pulp market activity in China along with global inventories reaching "very high levels" at the end of the quarter, Bresky added.

($1 = 0.9052 euros)

(Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Eileen Soreng and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 10 901 M 12 018 M 12 018 M
Net income 2023 783 M 863 M 863 M
Net Debt 2023 2 699 M 2 976 M 2 976 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,9x
Yield 2023 4,73%
Capitalization 9 001 M 9 924 M 9 924 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
EV / Sales 2024 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 20 879
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart STORA ENSO OYJ
Duration : Period :
Stora Enso Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STORA ENSO OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 11,23 €
Average target price 14,49 €
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Annica Bresky President & Chief Executive Officer
Seppo Matti Parvi Chief Financial Officer
Kari Alpo Erik Jordan Chairman
Elisabeth Fleuriot Independent Director
Richard Almer Nilsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STORA ENSO OYJ-14.60%9 924
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-14.31%17 599
SUZANO S.A.-17.77%10 270
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-0.91%8 943
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)-8.77%6 006
EMPRESAS CMPC S.A.-8.61%3 974
