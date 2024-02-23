StorageVault Canada Inc. is a Canada-based storage company. The Company's primary business is owning, managing and renting self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers. The Company is represented regionally under various brands, including Access Storage, Sentinel Storage, Depotium Mini-Entrepot and Cubeit Portable Storage. The Company also provides last mile storage and logistics' solutions and professional records management services, such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services. It owns and operates 241 storage locations across Canada. It owns 210 of these locations plus over 5,000 portable storage units representing over 11.6 million rentable square feet on over 680 acres of land. It also provides last mile storage and logistics solutions and professional records management services, such as document and media storage, imaging, and shredding services.