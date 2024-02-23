StorageVault Canada Inc. reported earnings results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. For the fourth quarter, the company reported revenue was CAD 74.27 million compared to CAD 69.09 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 27.79 million compared to CAD 23.27 million a year ago.
StorageVault Canada Inc.
SVI
CA86212H1055
Real Estate Development & Operations
Market Closed -
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|5.35 CAD
|+0.19%
|+0.75%
|+2.29%
|Feb. 22
