    SVI   CA86212H1055

STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC.

(SVI)
StorageVault Completes Previously Announced Purchase of Four Storage Assets for $32 Million

05/31/2021 | 05:39pm EDT
TORONTO, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault”) (SVI-TSX-V) is pleased to announce that, further to its March 3, 2021 and April 1, 2021 news releases, it has completed the acquisition of four stores, two located in Alberta and two in Saskatchewan (the “Acquisition”), for an aggregate purchase price of $32,000,000. The Acquisition was an arm’s length transaction.

The purchase price for the Acquisition of $32,000,000, subject to customary adjustments, was paid for with funds on hand.

StorageVault has now closed $103.8 million of transactions to date this year.

About StorageVault Canada Inc.
StorageVault now owns and operates 220 storage locations in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia. StorageVault owns 180 of these locations plus over 4,400 portable storage units representing over 9.9 million rentable square feet on over 585 acres of land. StorageVault also provides professional records management services, ‎such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205
ir@storagevaultcanada.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 183 M 152 M 152 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 1 313 M 1 088 M 1 088 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 0,21%
Capitalization 1 798 M 1 488 M 1 489 M
EV / Sales 2021 17,0x
EV / Sales 2022 15,9x
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 63,6%
Technical analysis trends STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 5,21 CAD
Last Close Price 4,85 CAD
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,36%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,09%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven R. Scott Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Iqbal Khan Chief Financial Officer & Director
Alan Arthur Simpson Executive Vice Chairman
Jay Lynne Fleming Director
Benjamin P. Harris Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC.20.05%1 487
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED19.20%45 252
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%35 515
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED13.59%33 674
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-8.30%27 814
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED29.15%27 394