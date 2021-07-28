Log in
    SVI   CA86212H1055

STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC.

(SVI)
  Report
StorageVault Completes Purchase of Two GTA Storage Assets for $8.2 Million

07/28/2021 | 03:40pm EDT
TORONTO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault”) (SVI-TSX-V) is pleased to announce that, further to its March 3, 2021 (all transactions from this news release are now closed) and July 8, 2021 news releases, it has completed the acquisition of two stores in the GTA from two vendor groups (the “Acquisitions”), for an aggregate purchase price of $8,150,000. The Acquisitions were arm’s length transactions.

The purchase price for the Acquisitions, subject to customary adjustments, was paid by the issuance of 447,385 common shares of StorageVault (“Payment Shares”) at an aggregate price of $2.15 million with the remainder being paid with funds on hand. The Payment Shares are subject to a hold period that expires four months and a day from the date of issuance of such shares.

With the completion of these two purchases, StorageVault has now closed $132.0 million of transactions to date this year.

About StorageVault Canada Inc.
StorageVault now owns and operates 223 storage locations in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia. StorageVault owns 184 of these locations plus over 4,400 portable storage units representing over 10.2 million rentable square feet on over 600 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics solutions and professional records management services, ‎such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205
ir@storagevaultcanada.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 183 M 146 M 146 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 1 313 M 1 046 M 1 046 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 0,21%
Capitalization 1 791 M 1 425 M 1 428 M
EV / Sales 2021 17,0x
EV / Sales 2022 15,9x
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 63,7%
Managers and Directors
Steven R. Scott Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Iqbal Khan Chief Financial Officer & Director
Alan Arthur Simpson Executive Vice Chairman
Jay Lynne Fleming Director
Benjamin P. Harris Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC.19.55%1 426
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED13.00%42 068
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.56%30 937
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-10.00%26 384
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED35.30%25 207
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED4.39%24 747