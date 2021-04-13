StorageVault positioned to benefit from accelerated e-commerce, launching innovative last mile platform - FlexSpace Logistics

TORONTO, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("StorageVault") (SVI-TSX-V) is pleased to announce that it is expanding its e-commerce presence with the launch of FlexSpace Logistics - a last mile end to end technology platform connecting businesses across Canada to storage space, logistics and inventory management services.



Iqbal Khan of StorageVault commented: “As the number one lead generator in the Canadian storage industry, we have experienced high demand for a comprehensive business package that provides services for businesses of all sizes. By leveraging our 13 million square feet of space in 210 plus communities across Canada, FlexSpace Logistics is a perfectly suited last mile solution. Our platform provides solutions to businesses in an accelerated e-commerce environment where warehouse space is constrained and the efficiency of last mile space is a priority.”

Lucas Koren, StorageVault’s FlexSpace Logistics venture lead commented: “FlexSpace Logistics enhances the services that our self storage brands have been providing for over 20 years with a business-centric focus, in addition to incorporating a 3PL component to our offerings. Connecting businesses to the right solution through our FlexSpace Logistics network, whether through our own space or through our vetted 3PL partners, allowing us to serve businesses from small to large, that have been underserved in the space. As the lead for this venture, I am passionate to continuously innovate and am excited to develop FlexSpace Logistics into a dominant player in the last mile solution space.”

FlexSpace Logistics

On the FlexSpace Logistics portal, businesses will find storage space, logistics and inventory management solutions to solve their needs.

Our advanced geolocation technology matches businesses to the services and space they require. Businesses are then provided with quotes, locations and timing of their choosing.

When on the FlexSpace Logistics platform, businesses can access a leading inventory management software system that tracks both inventory and orders while providing clarity and context in one place.

A key component of any supply chain is a convenient, reliable and flexible logistics solution. FlexSpace Logistics offers businesses comprehensive digital shipping services and a 3PL warehousing network that ensure goods are delivered where and when needed.

Learn more about the process and our offerings via:

the FlexSpace Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pKfZgcjD1hw)

or by visiting www.flexspacelogistics.com.

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault now owns and operates 216 storage locations in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia. StorageVault owns 175 of these locations plus over 4,600 portable storage units representing over 9.5 million rentable square feet on over 570 acres of land. StorageVault also provides professional records management services, ‎such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services. ‎

For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205

ir@storagevaultcanada.com

