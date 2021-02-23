PODCAST: CREATING AN ORGANIZATIONAL CULTURE OF LEARNERS AND INNOVATORS WITH STORE PRESIDENT AND COO MARY FEDEWA

Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Mary Fedewa, President and COO of STORE Capital was a featured guest on the Take the Lead radio talk show and podcast hosted by Dr. Diane Hamilton which often features the success stories of inspiring individuals. The conversation focused on Ms. Fedewa's personal journey, keys to success, mentorship, and the importance of company culture. She also cited some of the elements that led to the creation of a sustainable learning environment and improved employee engagement at STORE Capital.

To listen to the interview, click here.