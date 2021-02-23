Log in
PODCAST: CREATING AN ORGANIZATIONAL CULTURE OF LEARNERS AND INNOVATORS WITH STORE PRESIDENT AND COO MARY FEDEWA

02/23/2021 | 08:14am EST
Tuesday, February 23, 2021
PODCAST: CREATING AN ORGANIZATIONAL CULTURE OF LEARNERS AND INNOVATORS WITH STORE PRESIDENT AND COO MARY FEDEWA

Mary Fedewa, President and COO of STORE Capital was a featured guest on the Take the Lead radio talk show and podcast hosted by Dr. Diane Hamilton which often features the success stories of inspiring individuals. The conversation focused on Ms. Fedewa's personal journey, keys to success, mentorship, and the importance of company culture. She also cited some of the elements that led to the creation of a sustainable learning environment and improved employee engagement at STORE Capital.

To listen to the interview, click here.

Disclaimer

STORE Capital Corp. published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 13:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
