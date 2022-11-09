Advanced search
    STOR   US8621211007

STORE CAPITAL CORPORATION

(STOR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:37 2022-11-09 pm EST
31.56 USD   -0.33%
11/07Singapore's GIC, partner to buy Canadian REIT Summit for $3.3 bln
RE
11/04STORE CAPITAL CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11/03Store Capital Reports Mixed Q3 Results, Adjusted FFO Misses Expectations as Revenue Tops Estimates
MT
STORE CAPITAL INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of STORE Capital Corporation - STOR

11/09/2022 | 02:12pm EST
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR) to GIC and Oak Street. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of STORE will receive $32.25 in cash for each share of STORE that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-stor/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 905 M - -
Net income 2022 341 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 778 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,6x
Yield 2022 5,02%
Capitalization 8 936 M 8 936 M -
EV / Sales 2022 15,2x
EV / Sales 2023 14,0x
Nbr of Employees 117
Free-Float 99,1%
Managers and Directors
Mary B. Fedewa President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sherry Lynn Rexroad Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Tawn Kelley Non-Executive Chairman
Chad Allen Freed Secretary, Executive VP & General Counsel
Joseph M. Donovan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STORE CAPITAL CORPORATION-7.97%8 936
EQUINIX, INC.-29.51%55 176
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-11.82%39 724
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-45.03%28 307
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-34.13%23 891
W. P. CAREY INC.-4.89%16 187