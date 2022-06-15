Log in
STORE CAPITAL CORPORATION

(STOR)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-14 pm EDT
24.79 USD   -0.36%
STORE Capital Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.385 per Share; Payable July 15 to Shareholders of Record June 30
MT
STORE Capital Declares Second Quarter 2022 Dividend
BU
06/06Truist Securities Adjusts STORE Capital's Price Target to $31 From $32, Reiterates Hold Rating
MT
STORE Capital Declares Second Quarter 2022 Dividend

06/15/2022 | 06:46am EDT
STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced that it has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.385 per share for the second quarter ending June 30, 2022. The dividend will be paid on July 15, 2022 to STORE Capital stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2022.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is a leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,950 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 899 M - -
Net income 2022 320 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 809 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,2x
Yield 2022 6,36%
Capitalization 6 943 M 6 943 M -
EV / Sales 2022 13,1x
EV / Sales 2023 12,3x
Nbr of Employees 117
Free-Float 99,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 24,79 $
Average target price 32,46 $
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mary B. Fedewa President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sherry Lynn Rexroad Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Tawn Kelley Chairman
Chad Allen Freed Secretary, Executive VP & General Counsel
Joseph M. Donovan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STORE CAPITAL CORPORATION-27.94%6 943
EQUINIX, INC.-26.88%56 298
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-12.29%37 774
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-28.09%35 462
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-38.68%22 095
W. P. CAREY INC.-1.32%15 618